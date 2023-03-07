Matthew Mazur, an All-Western New York first-team volleyball player at Lancaster, signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Pepperdine University.

Mazur, a 6-foot-8 opposite hitter, verbally committed to the California school two weeks ago.

Mazur had 549 kills, 113 digs, 65 blocks and 37 aces in 96 games and holds the school record for most kills in a set with 14, which he accomplished against Lockport.

So happy for you Matt!!! https://t.co/015XrJXYc6 — Lancaster Volleyball (@LanBoysVball) March 7, 2023

He also was selected to the Junior Volleyball Association All-National Team for the Class of 2023. The team recognizes the top 56 indoor volleyball players nationwide competing for a JVA member club in the 15s-18s divisions. Mazur plays for the Niagara Frontier travel program.