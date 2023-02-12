Lancaster again captured championships in the 30 shot standing air rifle and the three-position air rifle at the Section VI Rifle Championships Saturday at Kenmore West.
Six teams representing seven schools and 72 individuals participated.
Lancaster earned three-peats in both disciplines.
The Legends won the 30 shot standing with a Section VI record score of 1,144 with 48 bullseyes. Clarence was second (1,29-47), followed by Pioneer (1,123-45), Orchard Park (1,098-31), Kenmore (1,079-31) and Alden (1,064-22).
The Legends took the three-position team title with 1,152-60. Pioneer was second (1,146-53), followed by Orchard Park (1,137-59), Clarence (1,123-37), Alden (1,114-39) and Kenmore (1,100-31).
Lancaster’s Tyle DeKruger won sectional titles in offhand (98-5), three-position aggregate (292-17) and 30 shot standing (290-14). DeKruger tied for the sectional crown in offhand last year.
Miranda Leach, the defending Section VI champion and recordholder in kneeling, repeated her victory and reset the record, with a score of 100-08.
Jayden Eckhart won the prone competition (100-08).
The Section VI team will compete in the state rifle invitational on March 11 at Lancaster.
Participants in the 30 shot standing and three-position air rifle will be Lancaster’s Megan Powell, Jessie Holm, John Martzoff, Tyler DeKruger, Miranda Leach and Jayden Eckert; and Pioneer’s Cohen Lyons and Seth Higgins, who were named all-stars in 30 shot and three-position.
Lyons was second in kneeling, 30 shot standing and three-position aggregate and third in offhand. Higgins was tied for fourth in prone and fourth in three-position aggregate.