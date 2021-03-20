Lancaster team back on top in Section VI rifle championships

Lancaster led the team rankings and three-position air rifle competition at the Section VI rifle championships.
The event was held virtually, with teams required to submit their scores by Thursday. The results were tabulated Friday.
The team titles were the first for the Legends since 2018, when they last led both competitions. Clarence was defending champion in both sectional team competitions.
Owen Dorscheimer of Orchard Park (292-16) was the individual winner in three-position aggregate shooting, and was first in offhand with 97-06.
Tyler DeKruger of Lancaster was second in three-position with a 291-15 score.
Nicholas Seth of Lancaster won in prone (100-07), and Seth Higgins of Pioneer won in kneeling (97-6). Higgins was the 2019 champion in the prone position.
Adam Farolino of Clarence led the 30 shot standing competition with 287-12.
Six teams and 85 individual shooters competed.
Milton Northrop
sports reporter/ copy editor
