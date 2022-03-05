Lancaster swimmer Aaron Gasiewicz wins state championship in 200 IM

ITHACA – Aaron Gasiewicz figured to be favored for a state title in the 100-yard butterfly and a contender in the 200-yard individual medley at Saturday's New York State Public High School Athletic Association swimming championships.

Things didn't turn out that way, but they turned out just as well.

The Lancaster junior defied the odds and won the 200 IM and placed second in the 100 butterfly before an overflow crowd at the Ithaca College pool.

"We thought it'd go the other way," Lancaster coach Zach Healy said. "You can't be upset with second when the other guy drops three seconds."

That's what happened in the butterfly in the second half of the meet as Wappingers' Sebastian Smith posted a time of 48.36 seconds to beat Gasiewicz's 50.38. Horace Greeley's Nikita Sakharuk was the only other swimmer to contend in that event. He also broke 51 seconds.

But that's similar to what Gasiewicz did to the field in the day's third event, the 200 IM.

Gasiewicz stayed close to the leader for the first half of the race, then had a great surge on his fifth and sixth laps to seize the lead ahead of Rhinebeck's Finn Quested.