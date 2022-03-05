Lancaster swimmer Aaron Gasiewicz wins state championship in 200 IM

ITHACA – Aaron Gasiewicz figured to be favored for a state title in the 100-yard butterfly and a contender in the 200-yard individual medley at Saturday's New York State Public High School Athletic Association swimming championships.
Things didn't turn out that way, but they turned out just as well.
The Lancaster junior defied the odds and won the 200 IM and placed second in the 100 butterfly before an overflow crowd at the Ithaca College pool.
"We thought it'd go the other way," Lancaster coach Zach Healy said. "You can't be upset with second when the other guy drops three seconds."
That's what happened in the butterfly in the second half of the meet as Wappingers' Sebastian Smith posted a time of 48.36 seconds to beat Gasiewicz's 50.38. Horace Greeley's Nikita Sakharuk was the only other swimmer to contend in that event. He also broke 51 seconds.
But that's similar to what Gasiewicz did to the field in the day's third event, the 200 IM.
Gasiewicz stayed close to the leader for the first half of the race, then had a great surge on his fifth and sixth laps to seize the lead ahead of Rhinebeck's Finn Quested.
Gasiewicz had a solid finish in the freestyle to post a Section VI record time of 1:52.14, almost a half-second better than Noah Cakir of St. Anthony's of Long Island, who had the fastest seed time entering the event. Because the public schools and the Federation championships are held together, Gasiewicz wins both crowns.
"I was very happy with my races," Gasiewicz said afterward. "I dropped my times, got All-American consideration ... that was my goal, along with a state title.
"It's the best feeling in the world."
STATE CHAMPION ALERT!!!! Aaron Gasiewicz wins the 200 IM and breaks the Section VI Record going 1:50.49! All American Consideration time as well! Congrats Aaron! #LegendsSwimming @LHS_Athletics1 @NYSPHSAA pic.twitter.com/bah65UNSv5— Lancaster Swim & Dive (@LegendsSwimming) March 5, 2022
Healy said Gasiewicz became the school's first state swimming champion since Joe Pearsan won a title in 1997.
"It's a real cool thing because he (Pearsen) won the 200 IM and set the Section VI record," the Legends coach said. "I knew he had a great opportunity for it after (preliminaries). We had to see how the other guys swam."
It was a great way for Healy to start his career at Lancaster after coaching at Maryvale for a few years.
"It's absolutely unreal," Healy said with a huge smile. "And he's a junior, so he'll be back to defend."
There were a couple other Section VI swimmers who made the finals.
• Lancaster's Ian Hewitt placed sixth in the NYSPHSAA standings in the 100 backstroke. He posted a 51.61. A strong finish helped the Legends senior move up three places in the race won by eventual meet MVP Sam Brown of Burnt Hills/Scotia-Glenville.
• Jacob Lauzonis of Lewiston-Porter clocked a 57.20 to take fifth in the NYSPHSAA standings in the 100 breaststroke. The senior was seeded third entering the finals, but slipped a few spots in one of the closest finishes of the meet. Albany Academy's Brayden Henkel won the race with an All-American time of 54.88, almost a second faster than the runner-up.
Placing in the consolation finals from Section VI were Lancaster's Hewett, Gasiewicz, Dominic Mintz and Luke Heary, as well as Orchard Park's Josh Stegner, Jayden Bruzgul, Jaxon Bruzgul and Liam Clark in the 200 medley relay; Lauzonis and Hewett in the 100 butterfly; OP's Jayden and Jaxon Bruzgul, Stegner and Clark, and Lancaster's Gasiewicz, Heary, Mintz and Hewett in the 200 free relay; Noah Guinta of Hamburg in the 100 backstroke; and Jayden Bruzgul in the 100 breaststroke.