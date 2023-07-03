Zach Healy marveled at Aaron Gasiewicz for two seasons, because he knew at each practice and meet, he was watching a special talent.

Healy, the former Lancaster swimming coach, saw Gasiewicz’s dedication to the sport, which led him to be named a two-time National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association All-American for his times in the 200-yard individual medley time and 100-yard butterfly.

At the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's Boys Swimming and Diving Championships in March, he finished the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:49.04, which ranked Gasiewicz 47th nationally. Gasciewicz set a Section VI record of 48.85 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly, which placed him 67th in the country.

“Coaching him has been unbelievable,” Healy said. “He is one of those kids that’s a leader in the water and shows up every day. He makes sure he’s pushing everyone around him. He’s one of those special talents that when you have one of those guys you make sure you’re doing everything right by him possible. He’s going to give you his all, and you want to make sure you’re giving him his all back.”

During his senior season, Gasiewicz, a University of Kentucky signee, repeated as the NYSPHSAA and Federation champion in the 200 individual medley and won the public school title in the 100 butterfly in 49.47 seconds to become Lancaster’s first multi-time state champion since 1997 graduate Joe Pearson, who was a four-time state champion and swam collegiately at Penn State.

As a junior in 2021-22, Gasiewicz was named an All-American following his state and federation victory in the 200-yard individual for a then-Section VI record time of 1:40.49. He ended his Lancaster career as a three-time state champion, three-time All-American, two-time Section VI record holder, and five-time school record holder. Excelling in the pool led to Gasiewicz being ranked fifth in the state by Swim Cloud.

“He’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime kinds of guys when it comes to a high school coaching standpoint,” Healy said. “You could coach your entire career at the high school level and be lucky to get a couple of guys to the state championship meet. If you’re one of the few very lucky people to have a state champion or a couple of All-Americans in your tenure, you’re already doing something very right.

“For me to have somebody who was a three-time state champion, three-time All-American, and is going to go down arguably as one of the greatest swimmers in Lancaster and Section VI history, it’s completely unbelievable. For me to be a young coach in my career, to have somebody like that he challenged me and that pushed me to be a better coach. I know he’s going to do great things swimming at Kentucky in the SEC.”

With Gasiewicz on to swim at the Division I level, Healy, a former Division III swimmer at SUNY Cortland, envisioned himself returning to Lancaster for his third season, but he began applying elsewhere with the vision of coaching at the college level. His first day as Alfred State’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach will be Aug. 1.

“I had no intention of leaving Lancaster High School,” Healy said. “I had applied for a couple of collegiate positions and one of the big things I wanted to do was get back to the college ranks because I swam at SUNY Cortland. When I applied for the position, I knew there was a potential I’d be hired, but I didn’t anticipate it being right away. I’m very fortunate Alfred State took a chance on me to lead the program next season and for future seasons to come. I’m excited to be back in the college world. I feel like I’m back up where I was and going to be cool to transition back up there.”

Healy coached Lancaster’s boys for two seasons and its girls for one season, and said he’s going to miss the athletes on the team evolving. Throughout his time with them, he saw potential, whether it was the boys requesting a three-hour practice on a weekend or seeing the girls push themselves to become even better. He also saw the Lancaster pipeline of who would be joining the program soon.

“It was a short tenure but I’m thankful for Lancaster to give me an opportunity,” Healy said. “I earned that position from coming over from Maryvale as an assistant. (Lancaster athletic director) Eric Rupp gave me a chance and thankfully the team had success over the years. It will be something that I miss. The guy’s team is a tight-knit bunch that asks to practice for three hours on Saturdays and that’s a testament to their devotion to the sport. The girls coming up I’m sad I’m not going to be part of it but this season is going to be promising because there’s a lot of upcoming and fresh talent coming into the program. I wish all of those athletes nothing but the best."