Lancaster senior Aaron Gasiewicz’s knack for understatement seemingly rivals his excellence in the pool.

Gasiewicz wanted to end his “high school career on a good note.” Two more state championships and a Most Outstanding Competitor award are much better than good.

Gasiewicz repeated as the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and Federation champion in the 200 IM and won the public schools title in the 100 butterfly Saturday at Ithaca College.

He is Lancaster’s first multi-time state champ since 1997 graduate Joe Pearson, who won four state titles before swimming collegiately at Penn State.

Gasiewicz, a University of Kentucky signee, finished the 200 IM in 1 minute, 49.04 seconds, a school and Section VI record that also makes him a National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association All-American in the event for the second time.

“I was definitely nervous about my race, but I came out with a win and I’m just happy with it,” he said. “(Breaking) 1:50 was a goal of mine. I got to do that and win two (state championships).”

He had the top time among public school swimmers in the 100 butterfly, finishing in 49.47 seconds in the final, a time good enough for All-America consideration.

Ryan Nunez of Kellenberg won the Federation title in 48.53.

Gasiewicz’s time in the preliminaries of 48.85 will stand as the school and Section VI records.

“After the IM, I tried to keep the adrenaline going, just to go out as fast as possible, and hold on the rest of the way,” he said.

Whether Gasiewicz would even swim in the championship portion of the season was in doubt as he missed late January and early February with mono.

“I was sick the last month, so just to come back and be able to swim in this event, it’s just really good,” he said.

He finishes his Lancaster career as a three-time state champion, two-time All-American, two-time Section VI recordholder and five-time school recordholder.

“He’s the best swimmer to ever come out of Lancaster, and arguable Section VI,” a proud coach Zach Healy said. “He’ll be greatly missed next season and I think I speak for all of Lancaster when I say we wish him well at Kentucky next season. Go Big Blue.”

Also, at the state meet, the Orchard Park 200 medley relay team finished seventh in 1:37.81. Swimmers were Austin Carducci, Jayden Bruzgul, Jaxon Bruzgul and Liam Clark.

In the 200 free relay, the team representing Frewsburg/Southwestern was seventh in 1:26.22, with Miles Moore, Brady Lindstrom, Gardy Moore and Gannon Moore.