Lancaster state champion swimmer Aaron Gasiewicz commits to University of Kentucky

Since Lancaster senior Aaron Gasiewicz was a child, he enjoyed watching the likes of Anthony Davis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Devin Booker perform as basketball players at the University of Kentucky.

Seeing those future NBA players inspired Gasiewicz to say, “One day I want to be at Kentucky.”

Years later, Gasiewicz is fulfilling that dream, as he committed to the Wildcats swim team this week.

“I’ve put in the work, and it’s always been a goal of mine to go here,” Gasiewicz said Wednesday. “I’ve been working towards it and I’m glad to finally accomplish it.”

Gasiewicz, ranked 15th in New York State in the Class of 2023 by Swimcloud, is the reigning state public schools and Federation champion in the 200 IM.

It’s been a calendar year of accomplishments for Gasiewicz. He became Lancaster’s first state swimming champion since 1997, winning the 200 IM with a Section VI record of 1:50.49.

He was also named a National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association All-American after placing second in the state in the 100 butterfly in 49.83.

During the summer he competed in the USA Swimming Futures Championship, and advanced to the finals in the 100 butterfly final (30th, 57.43 seconds) and 200 breaststroke (26th, 2:26.37). He also made the final in the 400 IM, finishing with a personal-best time of 4:43.08 for 22nd place and also set a personal best in the 50 butterfly final with a time of 26.51.

He capped off those accomplishments with a college commitment in the Southeastern Conference.

“I work hard year-round and I’m glad it’s paying off,” Gasiewicz said.

Communication between both sides began when Gasiewicz contacted Kentucky. He said his recruiting was more him reaching out to schools than the other way around, but he is relieved how the process unfolded. Gasiewicz also considered the University of Minnesota and the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Lancaster coach Zach Healy was with family when he read a text message and couldn’t contain his excitement. A wide smile came across his face, as Gasiewicz's parents messaged him a picture of Gasiewicz in a gray shirt with “UK” on the front. Healy showed the photo to his family members, telling them about Gasiewicz.

“When you see anyone, especially from our area, is going to one of those big conferences, it’s absolutely amazing,” Healy said. “To find out that it’s one of your own athletes, it’s absolutely remarkable. I can’t wait to see what he does down there. I think Kentucky is a great fit for him. I think he can make an impact there right away.”

Healy fondly remembers one of his first practices with Gasiewicz. Healy had just scheduled a session that he thought would be grueling and push his athlete. But the challenging practice looked like a breeze. Healy took that as Gasiewicz's way of saying, “That’s nothing.”

“I got somebody very special walking through the door,” Healy said. “I’m super excited and super fortunate I’ve gotten somebody in my career that I can say I had a hand in coaching him. I’m not naïve, and I know he’s had a lot of coaches in his day. I know that the coaches he had are all part of the same team. The fact that I had a small part in getting him there, there’s no better feeling.”

Healy said he wouldn’t be surprised if Gasiewicz becomes one of the best swimmers to ever come out of Western New York.

Gasiewicz is joining a program that, according to Swimcloud, was 28th in Division I during the 2021-22 season in dual meets and eighth in the SEC.

“I think realistically if he continues on the pace he’s at and continues to keep his head on straight, I think that he can be one of the best if not the best swimmers to come out of Section VI,” Healy said.