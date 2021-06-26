Lancaster starts fast, hangs on to beat Williamsville North for Class AA baseball title

“Total team effort by everyone on the team,” said winning coach Mark Dalfonso. “That was our plan to play small ball and force them to make some plays. We tried to play small ball and barrel up the baseball when we could because we knew they were going to put up runs.”

North did but the process started slowly. The Spartans scored in the second as Kyle Finn tripled and came home on Andrew Damiani’s single.

Lancaster responded by adding a run in the third, and Sell tripled to lead off the fourth in which the Legends scored thrice without really getting the ball out of the infield after Sell’s shot.

Just when fans in the stands wondered if the mercy rule (10-run lead through five innings) was in effect for the title game, North’s bats came to life.

The Spartans scored four in their half of the fourth with a Finn hot shot to first slipping through the first baseman’s legs and bringing in two of the runs.

Parker Murray’s two-run single made it 10-8 with no outs in the sixth with two on base. Finn hit a chopper to the right side for a fielder’s choice that drove in a run. But North failed to push that tying run across.