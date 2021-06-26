Lancaster starts fast, hangs on to beat Williamsville North for Class AA baseball title

Baseball is a funny game.
A team can go in with a plan, not completely execute it but still come out golden.
Take Lancaster, for instance.
Legends batters wanted to put good swings on pitches in the early innings and mix in some small ball to put a bunch of runs on the board because they knew Williamsville North’s offense would have to put up a big number by the end of Saturday night’s Section VI Class AA championship game.
The plan went slightly off the rails in that Lancaster didn’t crush the ball. The Legends did get the bat on it often as a chopper through a hole, a seeing-eye single and an excuse-me soft liner just inside third proved to be just as effective in the Legends building a big lead that turned out to be insurmountable.
But barely.
Reliever Peter Skulski struck out the side and stranded the tying and winning runs in scoring position as the second-seeded Legends held on to defeat host and No. 1 seed Williamsville North, 10-9, before a decent-sized crowd at the natural grass field overlooking Dodge Road.
A dramatic conclusion didn’t seem to be in the cards three innings earlier with the Legends holding a nine-run lead. But no lead is safe in baseball.
Skulski came on with one on in the seventh, worked around one of his own walks but extinguished the Spartans’ attempt at a rally for good when he caught Connor Hochman looking at fastball for the championship-clinching strikeout – sparking a wild celebration Lancaster folks had been anticipating since seeing their team take a 10-1 lead into the bottom of the fourth.
Except North faithful also were waiting to charge the field in celebration – anticipating that one hit that not only could have secured a comeback victory for the ages but also ended a sectional championship drought dating back to 1995.
But Skulski struck out the final two to secure the victory for starter Bill Morris, who went four innings and left with a 10-5 lead, and enable the Legends to indulge in a championship celebration on the diamond for the first time since 2018.
“It feels great,” Lancaster’s Matt Sell said. “It’s our last time on the field and we brought home the win.
“We were a little on edge, but we stuck to it. It feels amazing to close out my career with a Section VI championship."
Good things happen when a team puts the ball in play. Lancaster did that during a five-hit first inning that produced four runs. Morris (two hits, two RBIs) drove in a run with single. Jonah Ahrens’ chopper up the middle drove in two more runs. The hardest hit ball in the inning was a sharp liner off the arm of the second baseman which rolled just far enough away for an infield hit. Marcus Huber’s soft liner to no man’s land in short left field drove in the fourth run of the inning.
Morris scorched a double to right center to drive in a run in the second – the hardest hit ball to that point by Lancaster, and then scored later in the inning on a throwing error.
“Total team effort by everyone on the team,” said winning coach Mark Dalfonso. “That was our plan to play small ball and force them to make some plays. We tried to play small ball and barrel up the baseball when we could because we knew they were going to put up runs.”
North did but the process started slowly. The Spartans scored in the second as Kyle Finn tripled and came home on Andrew Damiani’s single.
Lancaster responded by adding a run in the third, and Sell tripled to lead off the fourth in which the Legends scored thrice without really getting the ball out of the infield after Sell’s shot.
Just when fans in the stands wondered if the mercy rule (10-run lead through five innings) was in effect for the title game, North’s bats came to life.
The Spartans scored four in their half of the fourth with a Finn hot shot to first slipping through the first baseman’s legs and bringing in two of the runs.
Parker Murray’s two-run single made it 10-8 with no outs in the sixth with two on base. Finn hit a chopper to the right side for a fielder’s choice that drove in a run. But North failed to push that tying run across.
No worries as the Spartans started off the bottom of the seventh right with a Max Diamond single. Skulski came into the game then and recorded a strikeout. He yielded a walk to Josh Kruis on a close 3-2 pitch. A wild pitch enabled both to advance a base, but that’s when Skulski said enough.
“Seeing-eye singles … but that’s the game,” North coach Max Zimmerman said. “That’s what happens when you give them a few outs in the beginning of the game. They’re going to take advantage of it. … We fought all year. I’m proud of the guys. They battled until the end.”
The victory means Lancaster pitcher Josh Jelonek, who pitched in the semifinals, closes out his senior year not just as a Section VI champion in three sports (football, wrestling and baseball), but he won each of those championships during the final six weeks of the school year. He won the 189 pound wrestling title in Williamsville North’s gym last weekend.
“It’s pretty crazy,” he said. “It’s crazy from not even knowing we’re going to have a season to having all of this in such a little time. … It’s a great feeling.”