Lancaster softball coach Kelly Ambrose to take leave of absence

Longtime Lancaster softball coach Kelly Ambrose is taking a leave of absence, she told The News on Friday.

Ambrose has been a coach at Lancaster for 22 years, including five as junior varsity coach. She has been the varsity coach since 2005.

Ambrose did not provide a reason she decided to take a leave.

The Legends are the defending Section VI Class AA champions and are coming off an 18-3 season that included a trip to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association final four and the highest state ranking in program history, at No. 2.

“I have profound gratitude for so many people whom I have had the pleasure to work with over the past 22 years, and it is impossible to thank them all without inadvertently missing someone,” Ambrose said in a statement. “While I may be stepping away from the dugout, I am excited to continue to root on the team as they continue their tradition of excellence. It is with nothing but heartfelt appreciation and sincere gratitude that I step away from the game. Coaching this team has been the honor of a lifetime."

In her 17 varsity seasons, she led Lancaster to two sectional titles and amassed a record of 242-98. Under her leadership, the Legends never had a losing season.

Despite not coaching for the 2023 season, Ambrose, an eight-time All-Western New York Coach of the Year, will remain a member of the Section VI softball committee.