 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lancaster softball coach Kelly Ambrose to take leave of absence

  • Updated
  • 0
Lancaster Williamsville North Softball (copy)

Lancaster's Kelly Ambrose congratulates Maddy LaPenta on a triple during a game in 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Longtime Lancaster softball coach Kelly Ambrose is taking a leave of absence, she told The News on Friday.

Ambrose has been a coach at Lancaster for 22 years, including five as junior varsity coach. She has been the varsity coach since 2005. 

Ambrose did not provide a reason she decided to take a leave. 

The Legends are the defending Section VI Class AA champions and are coming off an 18-3 season that included a trip to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association final four and the highest state ranking in program history, at No. 2. 

“I have profound gratitude for so many people whom I have had the pleasure to work with over the past 22 years, and it is impossible to thank them all without inadvertently missing someone,” Ambrose said in a statement. “While I may be stepping away from the dugout, I am excited to continue to root on the team as they continue their tradition of excellence. It is with nothing but heartfelt appreciation and sincere gratitude that I step away from the game. Coaching this team has been the honor of a lifetime."

People are also reading…

In her 17 varsity seasons, she led Lancaster to two sectional titles and amassed a record of 242-98. Under her leadership, the Legends never had a losing season.

Despite not coaching for the 2023 season, Ambrose, an eight-time All-Western New York Coach of the Year, will remain a member of the Section VI softball committee.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News