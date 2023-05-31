Seconds after the final buzzer sounded at West Seneca West for the Section VI Class A boys lacrosse final, Lancaster coach Chris Dickson’s black polo and khaki pants were drenched in water.

Seniors Carter Tadusz and Peter Handy were the culprits of soaking their coach, and rightfully so, as the Legends defeated Kenmore 22-0 to win their second sectional title and first since 2018.

“We basically did what we needed to do,” Dickson said. “We kept possession of the ball, created turnovers, and defensively we kept it out of our end, and we put it back in our offense’s hands. That’s what you need to do because it’s about possessions. When you have more possessions, you’re going to score more goals.”

Lancaster (11-5) had no problem getting possessions, as its offense and defense had its way against Kenmore (8-10). The Devils Dogs only had seven shots to Lancaster’s 44. Offensively, the Legends were led by juniors Tyler Tedesco (six goals) and Noah Suchyna (four goals, four assists). The two combined to contribute 14 of the team’s 22 goals.

“Man, this means a lot to this team and to the people in the past that haven’t been able to do this,” Tedesco said. “I’m just grateful to get this done with a great group of guys.”

The win wasn’t just about Lancaster advancing to the Far West Regional, in which they will play Section V’s Pittsford (12-4) at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John Fisher University, but also about trying to regain a championship it narrowly lost a season ago. Last year, the Legends fell to Clarence in the Section VI Class A final, and didn’t forget.

“It definitely was motivation for us,” Suchyna said. “We had a rough one last year and I think we definitely came back stronger than last year. We couldn’t take our foot off the gas like we did last year.”

Standing next to Suchyna, Tedesco echoed his teammate's thoughts, knowing nobody on the team wanted to lose consecutive sectional championships.

“I know the returning kids didn’t want that feeling we felt last year of leaving the field with nothing,” Tedesco said. “We really wanted to bring it home and that’s what we did. We couldn’t let up.”

Lancaster’s determination to right what they viewed was a wrong last year was evident from the first faceoff. It was up 6-0 after the first period and the Legends were ahead 13-0 at halftime, which led to the second half being played with a running clock.

“We didn’t talk about last year too much, but we talked about how we have to play our game,” Dickson said. “When we play our game, that takes care of it all. This is a true testament to the guys practicing hard all week long. They showed today they can play a great game. We’re going to have a tough opponent on Saturday and we’re going to need to have two days of great preparation."

Class B championship game

Orchard Park’s boys lacrosse team threw sticks and helmets in the air as they stormed West Seneca’s field in celebration.

The Quakers won the Section VI Class B championship, dethroning reigning champion Frontier, 11-9, in a game that got close towards the end. According to Orchard Park coach Larry Catalano, it’s the 27th sectional championship for the program since 1991.

Orchard Park regained the throne as sectional champions after losing the last two finals.

“It’s great to be back,” Catalano said. “Two years in a row we came up a little bit short. We fought back this year and Frontier gave us everything. It was a small margin of victory and what a great high school lacrosse game for both teams. I’m really happy that we won, but I’m happy it was such a good game.”

The Quakers were led by freshman Owen Wright (three goals) along with two goals each from junior Logan Ward, senior Frank Neeson and senior Sam Hearle.

“It was a great effort the whole game,” Catalano said. “Over the last few weeks, Sam has found his opportunity and made a huge difference for us. We’ve been working to find a good spot for him and I think that’s on the crease. He has a great handle on the ball and has come up huge for us.”

Heading into halftime, Orchard Park was up 8-3 and seemed to be in control until the Falcons (14-5) got on a run. Coming out of the break, Frontier scored four goals, forcing Catalano to take a timeout at the 3:39 mark, as the Falcons trimmed a five-goal deficit to one.

“When they went on their run, me and the coaches were talking on the bench on when do we call a timeout,” Catalano said. “It was a great effort all the way out and we were fortunate to come out just a few goals ahead of them. We were on our heels and they were gunning for us.”

Getting within one was the closest Frontier would get, as Orchard Park’s leading scorers came through and its defense got necessary stops to secure the championship.

“Everyone’s always gunning for us,” Catalano said. “When we talk to the boys about that, they weren’t even born when we started winning. They don’t get that everyone is gunning for us and it means a lot to be on our team. It’s a lot of pressure on the guys and they feel like a failing season isn’t winning sectional championships. It’s a lot of pressure on the guys and it means a lot for them to come out and win. It means a lot to them to win a championship and get that blue patch for themselves and each other.”

Orchard Park will play Section V’s Victor in the Far West Regional on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at St. John Fisher University.