Turns out there’s not much that can slow down Lancaster’s Aaron Gasiewicz.

Just one week after returning to the pool following a bout with mono that held him out since late January, the senior swimmer wrapped up his five-year varsity career with the Most Outstanding Swimmer award at the Section VI state qualifier meet Thursday evening.

Still rounding back into form, the University of Kentucky commit was a double-winner in the 200-yard individual medley (1:52.12) and 100 breaststroke (57.41) at the University at Buffalo’s Alumni Arena Natatorium.

“It’s gone by so fast, it’s kind of crazy,” said Gasiewicz, who’s ranked fifth in New York State among the Class of 2023 by Swimcloud. “I’m really going to miss everyone around here. I’ve grown up with these guys racing them my whole life. It’s an odd feeling for sure.”

The next stop for Thursday’s event winners and additional swimmers who clocked qualifying times is the NYSPHSAA Championships March 3-4 at Ithaca College, where Gasiewicz finished his junior season with a state title and sectional record in the 200 IM (1:50.49), plus a runner-up in the 100 butterfly.

The diving finals and swimming prelims are March 3, with the swimming finals March 4.

Gasiewicz has his eyes set on adding some more hardware, but which events he’ll compete in — two of the three between the IM, butterfly and breaststroke — remains to be determined.

He can become the school’s first multi-time state champ since 1997 grad Joe Pearson, who won four state titles before swimming collegiately at Penn State.

“I can’t wait to see what he does at Kentucky,” second-year coach Zach Healy said, “but I’m just so excited to have him for at least a couple more weeks.”

Healy admitted he was a bit nervous heading into his first season working with a talent such as Gasiewicz, but it culminated with a pair of All-American consideration times and a Section VI record.

Now adding in the complication of working fully back from the illness, the coach is hoping that Gasiewicz will rise up to the competition at the state championships.

“He’s got an uphill battle, but I know he’s going to work the next two weeks,” Healy said. “He’s got an internal motivation so I think he’s going to excel. I think he’s going to swim fast and break his section record.

“I just don’t know by how much and I don’t know what it’s going to look like.”

Meanwhile, Williamsville East freshman Max Anderson was also a double-winner in the 200 freestyle (1:48.37) and 500 freestyle (4:51.84) to qualify for the state meet for the first time.

“I felt a little sore from yesterday’s practice, but I came in with the mindset to get the states cut and I just powered through and got it,” Anderson said.

“I’m looking forward to having fun at states, being there and competing against all the fast people and improving on my times.”

Frewsburg’s Alexander Pitts scored a 484.55 to win the diving title Wednesday at Alden, and his team carried on the victorious vibes the following day.

Seniors Gannon Moore and Brady Lindstorm, and freshman twins Grady Moore and Miles Moore — Gannon’s brothers — started the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:38.88). Three events later, Gannon Moore added an individual title in the 50 freestyle (22.02).

“It’s been a tough championship season, but the kids swam great,” said longtime Frewsburg coach Bruce Johnson, the only coach in the program’s history. “There aren’t too many relays with two ninth-graders to qualify for the state meet, so it was pretty special.”

The Moores and eighth-grader Landon Frederes also qualified for the state meet in the 400 freestyle relay with a runner-up time of 3:16.79.

“Coach has been here for 40-something years and never had a state-qualifying relay, so to bring that to him — especially with my brothers and a close friend — means everything to me,” said Gannon Moore, who will swim at SUNY Geneseo next year.

“We’ve been hunting that all season, and we came through when we needed to. I couldn’t be happier.”

Orchard Park swept both freestyle relays.

Quakers junior Jaxon Bruzgul, sophomore Jayden Bruzgul, junior Carter Marks and freshman Liam Clark combined to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:29.42.

Jaxon Bruzgul, Jayden Bruzgul, sophomore Austin Carducci and Clark won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:16.18.

Rounding out the individual winners were East Aurora junior Jacob Winfield in the 100 butterfly (53.35), Clarence junior Kyle Priest in the 100 freestyle (48.58) and Jamestown sophomore Conner Dean in the 100 backstroke (54.65).

Results

200 medley relay: Frewsburg (Gannon Moore, Brady Windstorm, Grady Moore, Miles Moore) 1:38.88;

200 freestyle: Williamsville East, Max Anderson (1:48.37);

200 individual medley: Lancaster, Aaron Gasiewicz (1:52.12);

50 freestyle: Frewsburg, Gannon Moore (22.02);

100 butterfly: East Aurora, Jacob Winfield (53.35);

100 freestyle: Clarence, Kyle Priest (48.58);

500 freestyle: Williamsville East, Max Anderson (4:51.84);

200 freestyle relay: Orchard Park (Jaxon Bruzgul, Jayden Bruzgul, Carter Marks, Liam Clark) 1:29.42;

100 backstroke: Jamestown, Conner Dean (54.65);

100 breaststroke: Lancaster, Aaron Gasiewicz (57.41);

400 freestyle relay: Orchard Park (Jaxon Bruzgul, Jayden Bruzgul, Austin Carducci, Liam Clark) 1:29.42.