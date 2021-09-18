Lancaster runs over Orchard Park, 28-6

Lancaster punted just once, and its last drive stalled at OP’s 7 with under a minute left. The Legends yielded minus-1 yard rushing and held the Quakers to 177 total yards.

The Legends improved to 3-0 overall, 2-0 in the division. But Rupp said Friday was their first true test after opening with wins over Class A-school Lockport and winless Hutch-Tech.

That said, Lancaster passed with flying colors.

“It was a total team effort,” Rupp said. “We knew coming into this game we had to shorten it. I think Ben Gocella and Dylan Evans (of Orchard Park) are two of the premier players in Western New York so we wanted to do what we do best which is run the football. Defensively, the coaches brought a lot of pressure.”

Mike Sells and Zimmerman each had 2.0 sacks in the win.

Perhaps OP’s best drive may have been its first of the game. The Legends dialed up the pressure, sacking junior quarterback Gocella three times before the Quakers’ drive stalled at Lancaster’s 24.

The Legends responded by taking their first possession to the end zone in eight plays in 3 minutes, 18 seconds. Zimmerman scored on a 3 yard run after Harry accumulated most of the yards, including a 49-yard burst down the right side that got Lancaster to OP’s 10.