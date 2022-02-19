Lancaster repeats as Section VI rifle champions

Lancaster repeated as the Section VI champions in three-position air rifle and 30 shot standing air rifle Saturday at Kenmore East.

Lancaster posted 1,134 total points in the three-position to beat Orchard Park (1,112), Pioneer (1,097), Clarence (1,095) and Kenmore (1,062).

In the 30 shot standing, Lancaster amassed 1,167 points, followed by Pioneer (1,142), Orchard Park (1,134), Clarence (1,126) and Kenmore (1,100).

The Legends’ Miranda Leach set two Section VI records, with a score of 99-08 in kneeling and 295-20 in three-point aggregate.

Lancaster’s John Martzoff won Section VI titles in prone (100-9) and tied for the sectional title in offhand (98-5) with teammate Tyler DeKruger. Megan Powell won the 30 shot standing crown with a score of 289-12.

Five teams and 70 individual shooters participated.

A team from Section VI next competes in the state rifle invitational event on March 14. Lancaster’s Powell, Martzoff, Leach, DeKruger and Jayden Eckert will compete in three-position and standing. Orchard Park’s Owen Dorcheimer and Pioneer’s Cohen Lyons will participate in standing, and Pioneer’s Lyons and Seth Higgins in three-position.