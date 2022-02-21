 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lancaster remains No 1 in large schools girls basketball; Lew-Port back on top in smalls
  Updated
Lancaster Lewiston Porter Girls Basketball

Lewiston-Porter's Sarah Woods dribbles along the baseline during the first half against Lancaster.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are the results of this week's Buffalo News girls basketball polls through Feb. 20. 

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools

Rk Team Rec.  Pts. Prev.
 1. Lancaster [AA] (3) 19-0 30  1
 2.  Cardinal O'Hara [MM]  18-3 27   2 
 3t.  Hamburg [A]  16-4  22  3 
 3t.  Sweet Home [A]  18-2 22   5 
 5.  St. Mary's [MM]  14-9 17   4 
 6.  Williamsville North [AA]   15-5  14   6 
 7.  Williamsville South [A]  12-7  13   7 
 8t.  Iroquois [A]  14-5  8   8 
 8t.  North Tonawanda [A]  17-1  8   9 
10.  Clarence [AA]  11-9  4  10 

Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB).

Small schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Lewiston-Porter [B] (3) 16-3 39  2
 2.  Depew [B] (1)  16-4  34   1 
 3.  Eden [B] 16-4 32  3 
 4.  Nichols [MM]  13-8 30   4 
 5.  Randolph [C]   17-3 23  8 
 6.  Southwestern [C] 13-5  14  6 
 7.  Portville [C]  17-3  12  5 
 8t.  Freswburg [C]  17-3  9  7 
 9t.  Wilson [C] 16-4  9  9 
10.  Falconer [C]  12-5  6 10 
Others   Panama [D] 13-6    5  
  City Honors [B]  14-6   4  
  Ellicottville [D]  13-6   2  
  Holland [B]  12-7  1  

Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).

