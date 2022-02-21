Lancaster remains No 1 in large schools girls basketball; Lew-Port back on top in smalls

Here are the results of this week's Buffalo News girls basketball polls through Feb. 20.
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
|Rk
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Lancaster [AA] (3)
|19-0
|30
|1
|2.
|Cardinal O'Hara [MM]
|18-3
|27
|2
|3t.
|Hamburg [A]
|16-4
|22
|3
|3t.
|Sweet Home [A]
|18-2
|22
|5
|5.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|14-9
|17
|4
|6.
|Williamsville North [AA]
|15-5
|14
|6
|7.
|Williamsville South [A]
|12-7
|13
|7
|8t.
|Iroquois [A]
|14-5
|8
|8
|8t.
|North Tonawanda [A]
|17-1
|8
|9
|10.
|Clarence [AA]
|11-9
|4
|10
Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Lewiston-Porter [B] (3)
|16-3
|39
|2
|2.
|Depew [B] (1)
|16-4
|34
|1
|3.
|Eden [B]
|16-4
|32
|3
|4.
|Nichols [MM]
|13-8
|30
|4
|5.
|Randolph [C]
|17-3
|23
|8
|6.
|Southwestern [C]
|13-5
|14
|6
|7.
|Portville [C]
|17-3
|12
|5
|8t.
|Freswburg [C]
|17-3
|9
|7
|9t.
|Wilson [C]
|16-4
|9
|9
|10.
|Falconer [C]
|12-5
|6
|10
|Others
|Panama [D]
|13-6
|5
|City Honors [B]
|14-6
|4
|Ellicottville [D]
|13-6
|2
|Holland [B]
|12-7
|1