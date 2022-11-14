Lancaster, Portville unanimous choices in final coach polls for girls volleyball

Here are the final rankings in the WNY coaches girls volleyball polls. First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
Rk. Team Pts.
1. Lancaster (10) 100
2. Sweet Home 90
3. Clarence 77
4. Frontier 71
5. Orchard Park 62
6. Williamsville East 43
7. Williamsville South 39
8. Springville 29
9. Lockport 16
10t. Depew 7
10t. Iroquois 7
Others receiving votes: Niagara Wheatfield, Grand Island.
Small schools
Rk. Team Pts.
1. Portville (10) 100
2. Eden 87
3. St. Mary's 79
4. Chautauqua Lake 72
5. Panama 60
6. Southwestern 47
7. Randolph 39
8. Falconer 29
9. Sacred Heart 21
10. Clymer/Sherman 12