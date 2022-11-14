 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lancaster, Portville unanimous choices in final coach polls for girls volleyball

  • Updated
  • 0
Lancaster VB

The Section VI Class AA champion Lancaster girls volleyball team is headed to the state tournament.

 Lancaster Athletics
Support this work for $1 a month

Here are the final rankings in the WNY coaches girls volleyball polls. First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools

Rk.      Team                             Pts.

1.        Lancaster (10)                100

2.        Sweet Home                   90

3.        Clarence                         77

4.        Frontier                          71

5.        Orchard Park                  62

6.        Williamsville East            43

7.        Williamsville South          39

People are also reading…

8.        Springville                      29

9.        Lockport                         16

10t.     Depew                            7 

10t.     Iroquois                          7

Others receiving votes: Niagara Wheatfield, Grand Island. 

Small schools 

Rk.      Team                           Pts.

1.        Portville (10)                100

2.        Eden                            87

3.        St. Mary's                     79

4.        Chautauqua Lake          72

5.        Panama                       60

6.        Southwestern               47

7.        Randolph                     39

8.        Falconer                      29

9.        Sacred Heart               21

10.      Clymer/Sherman          12

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bills coach Sean McDermott talks about the loss to the Vikings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News