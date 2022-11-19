Lancaster, Portville move on to state finals in girls volleyball

GLENS FALLS – Lancaster faced a challenge before it could even begin its pursuit of a state championship in girls volleyball. The Legends had to get to Glens Falls.

The lake-effect snowstorm that hit Western New York meant changing plans quickly.

"It’s been pretty unbelievable," coach Becky Edwards said. "It was a lot of chaos to get us out the door. The district, our town did everything to get us out on time. We had to make some adjustments here and there."

The team was supposed to leave Friday morning, but ended up leaving Thursday afternoon in hopes of leaving before the storm. Due to the travel ban, the Legends' bus was canceled so the parents came together to get the team to its destination.

Once it got on the court, Lancaster finished 4-2 in pool play to earn a spot in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA final at noon Sunday against Shenendehowa from the Albany area.

"We’re where we want to be, and that's in the finals,” Edwards said.

To start pool play, Lancaster dominated the opening set against Massapequa, 25-8.

The second set featured a lot of back and forth. After Lancaster started to pull away, Massapequa rallied to make the score 16-15. The Legends took over from to win second set, 25-16.

“We knew the Massapequa match was going to be the be the most important for us," Edwards said. "We knew we had to take those two sets to have a chance to go the finals."

In the second match of the day, Lancaster faced Shenendehowa and lost both sets. Shenendehowa went 5-1 in pool play to advance to the final.

In the first set, the Plainsmen scored nine of the first 14 points, however, the Legends would bounce back to get six consecutive points to take a two-point lead. Despite a hard-fought comeback effort, the Lancers would drop the opening set, 25-21.

In the second set, the Plainsmen would get six of the first seven points to take a commanding lead on their way to a 25-12 victory.

The Legends' path to the final would be assured if Lancaster could sweep Corning-Painted Post.

After a 4-2 beginning, the Legends built the advantage to 10-4 on the way to a 25-13 victory.

The second set was a lot more closely contested than the first, as Lancaster led by 12-11 and 18-15 before winning, 25-21.

Portville advances

Portville will aim for its second consecutive Class C state title and seventh championship overall Sunday when the Panthers face Port Jefferson at noon.

Portville, which was undefeated during the season, remained so by sweeping its three opponents in pool play Saturday. That included Port Jefferson, as the Panthers came out firing early on the way to 25-12 and 25-13 victories to start pool play.

In their second game of the day, the results were much the same in a 25-9, 25-12 victory against Galway.

The Panthers would start a bit more slowly in the third match and they found themselves down 5-1 early against Lansing.

Portville tied the game at 8-8 and went ahead 11-8. The Panthers went on to take opening set, 25-16. Portville took a 4-0 lead to start the second set and finished off pool play with a 25-13 win.

For the day, Tori Unverdorben led Portville with 35 digs, 23 kills and 10 aces. Lilian Bentley had 15 kills, seven blocks, four digs and four aces; Ava Haynes had 17 kills, 32 digs and five aces; and Sam Steadman finished with 17 kills. Jillian Stebbins posted 71 assists and eight aces. Mia rhinehart had 21 digs with four aces, and Adriana Ensell had 10 digs with five aces.