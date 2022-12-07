Lancaster, Portville girls volleyball teams each have three first-team all-state selections

Three players from Class C state champion Portville and three from Class AA finalist Lancaster were selected to the all-state teams in girls volleyball as chosen by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association committee.

Portville outside hitters Ava Haynes, Lillian Bentley and Tori Unverdorben were named to the Class C first team. Unverdorben, who was named a third-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, was the state tournament MVP.

Two Panthers also made the Class C second team: setter Jillian Stebbins and middle hitter Samantha Steadman.

Portville repeated as Class C state champion and won the seventh girls volleyball state title in program history.

Lancaster junior setter April Jakubkowski, sophomore outside hitter Allison Farmer and freshman libero Sarina Notaro were named to the first team in Class AA.

The Legends reached the state tournament for the first time since 2007.

In all, 28 Western New York players received all-state recognition. These all-state teams only include Section 6 players, not those from Monsignor Martin programs.

Class AA

First team: Allison Farmer (OH, So., Lancaster), April Jakubowski (S, Jr., Lancaster), Sarina Notaro (L, Fr., Lancaster).

Second team: Marin Collins (OH, So., Frontier).

Fourth team: Jennifer Nicometo (OH, Sr., Orchard Park), Madeline O’Brien (OH, Sr., Clarence).

Class A

Second team: Lauren Hubert (OH/setter, Sr., Sweet Home).

Third team: Avery Gaume (L, Jr., Sweet Home).

Fifth team: Lindsay Tylec (S, Fr., Niagara Wheatfield).

Class B

Second team: Ella Wittman (OH, Sr., Springville).

Third team: Mya Bush (S, Jr., Depew).

Fourth team: Kayla Partsch (MH, Sr., Iroquois).

Fifth team: Jenna Lis (OH, Jr., Depew).

Class C

First team: Ava Haynes (OH, Jr., Portville), Lillian Bentley (MH, Jr., Portville), Tori Unverdorben (OH, Sr., Portville).

Second team: Ashley Ballou (RS/S, Jr., Eden), Jillian Stebbins (S, Sr., Portville), Samantha Steadman (MH, Sr., Portville).

Fourth team: Maeve Musielak (OH, Jr., Eden).

Fifth team: Lauren Cotler (MH, Sr., Southwestern).

Class D

Second team: Ava Olson (S, Jr., Chautauqua Lake), Jenna Waters (L, Sr., Chautauqua Lake).

Third team: Eve Adams (OH, Jr., Randolph), Josephine Bailey (MH, Sr., Panama).

Fourth team: Mandy Brink (S, Sr., Panama).

Fifth team: Eliza Dawes (OH, Sr., Maple Grove), Makenzi Jaworski (OH, Sr., North Collins).