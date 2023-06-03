PITTSFORD – Noah Suchnya broke Lancaster’s single-season goals record, but the Legends came up short against perennial power Pittsford, 13-4, on Saturday in the Class A boys lacrosse game in the Far West Regionals at St. John Fisher College.

In 2018, the only other time the Legends won the Section VI Class A title, they shocked Penfield in the Far West Regionals to advance to their first state semifinal, but there was no upset in the cards Saturday.

The Panthers (18-2) registered 31 shots before Lancaster (11-6) tallied its first and then took a 10-0 lead into halftime. Ninety seconds into the second half, Pittsford went up 12-0, and most of the rest of the contest was played with a running clock.

“When you come down the Thruway and face Section V, you know you’re going to be in for a battle,” Lancaster coach Chris Dickson said. “We talked about at the beginning of the game to weather the storm … they were firing on all cylinders.”

The Legends were overmatched on the draw and struggled with turnovers against a tight Pittsford defense, which held McQuaid Jesuit scoreless for a 36-minute span in the Section V Class A championship and looked just as good Saturday.

Led by juniors Tyler Tedesco (six goals) and Suchyna (four goals, four assists), Lancaster shut out Kenmore 22-0 in the Section VI Class A final Wednesday.

Against Pittsford, though, Tedesco and Suchyna were limited until the final period.

Suchyna, who led the team in goals, assists and points this season, finally broke the shutout on a twisting solo run midway through the fourth quarter. In the final minutes, Tedesco scored one off the crossbar and Suchyna added two more for 56 on the year.

“I just liked how we finished in the end,” Dickson said. “That to me is a nice steppingstone to next year. And the season was.

"Winning the section title and getting here with these guys was a testament to their hard work.”

Class B

Orchard Park and Victor both came into the Far West Regionals undefeated in their sections, but the Section V team controlled from start to finish as the Blue Devils beat the Quakers, 17-2, in Class B.

Victor faceoff man Sam Ricci came into the game leading Section V in faceoff wins, and won almost every first-half faceoff to spur the Blue Devils, the top-ranked Class B team in the state, to a 10-1 halftime advantage. A young Orchard Park team managed six shots in the first half, but the running clock was turned on early in the third quarter with Victor leading 13-1.

“Our players are solid,” Orchard Park head coach Larry Catalano said. “But when you’re running 14-year-olds versus 18-year-olds, it’s tough.”

In the highlight of the game, Orchard Park senior midfielder Sam Herle scored with a behind-the-back shot into the top corner early in the fourth quarter. Herle scored twice on the day. NJIT commit Sullivan O’Brien, who was named to the All-Western New York first team last season, also grabbed a few key interceptions on the defensive end.

After losing in the sectional final in back-to-back seasons, the Quakers dethroned reigning champion Frontier 11-9 in the Section VI Class B championship for their 27th sectional title since 1991.

Despite advancing to the Far West Regionals almost every season, Orchard Park has not made the state semifinals since 2009, when they were in Class A. The Quakers end the year at 16-4, with all four losses coming against Section V teams.

“I love this team,” Catalano said. “I wish we were still playing, but we lost to a team who I’d be very surprised if they weren’t in the state finals.”

This story will be updated with the Class C and D results. Check back later for updates.