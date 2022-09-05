 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lancaster opens at top spot in News large schools football poll

Jamestown Lancaster Football

Lancaster running back Micah Harry runs for a touchdown against Jamestown during the second half at Lancaster High School on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the results of The Buffalo News large schools football poll following Week 1.

Small schools are those in Classes AA and A along with Canisius, St. Joe's and St. Francis. First-place votes in parentheses.

Rk. Team Class Rec.  Pts. 
 1.Lancaster (3)  AA   1-0 56
 2.Bennett (1)  AA   0-1  51 
 3. Orchard Park (1)  AA   1-0  48 
 4.St. Francis (1)  MM  0-0 41 
 5. WNY Maritime/HS  A3  1-0 32 
 6.Williamsville North  A1  1-0 25 
 7. St. Joe'sMM   1-0 19 
 8. Jamestown A1 0-1 15 
 9. Canisius MM  0-1  12 
 10 Williamsville East  A2 1-0  10 
 Others Sweet Home  A2 1-0 8 
  McKinley  A2  1-0  6 
  Frontier  A1 1-0  4 
  Hamburg A2  1-0  3 

Voters: Clevis Murray, Rachel Lenzi, Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato/Mike Mieler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

High school football preview: Class A

High school football preview: Class A

Jamestown defends its Section VI Class A championship after the departure of Class A Co-Player of the Year and reigning Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Player of the Year Jaylen Butera.

