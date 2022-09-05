Lancaster opens at top spot in News large schools football poll

Here are the results of The Buffalo News large schools football poll following Week 1.
Small schools are those in Classes AA and A along with Canisius, St. Joe's and St. Francis. First-place votes in parentheses.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|1.
|Lancaster (3)
|AA
|1-0
|56
|2.
|Bennett (1)
|AA
|0-1
|51
|3.
|Orchard Park (1)
|AA
|1-0
|48
|4.
|St. Francis (1)
|MM
|0-0
|41
|5.
|WNY Maritime/HS
|A3
|1-0
|32
|6.
|Williamsville North
|A1
|1-0
|25
|7.
|St. Joe's
|MM
|1-0
|19
|8.
|Jamestown
|A1
|0-1
|15
|9.
|Canisius
|MM
|0-1
|12
|10
|Williamsville East
|A2
|1-0
|10
|Others
|Sweet Home
|A2
|1-0
|8
|McKinley
|A2
|1-0
|6
|Frontier
|A1
|1-0
|4
|Hamburg
|A2
|1-0
|3
Voters: Clevis Murray, Rachel Lenzi, Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato/Mike Mieler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).