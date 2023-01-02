 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lancaster opens at top of The News' large schools girls basketball poll

Francis releases (copy)

Lancaster forward Madison Francis has Legends at the No. 1 spot in the rankings. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here is the first News large school girls basketball poll of the season.

First-place votes in parentheses. Previous indicates finish in final poll of 2021-22 season.

 Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Lancaster (5) AA 4-0 50 2 
 2.  Cardinal O'Hara   MM 3-4 44  1 
 3.  Nichols  MM  8-0 41 N/R
 4.  Hamburg  A1 2-0 33  4 
 5.  St. Mary's  MM  6-2 30  5 
 6.  Williamsville South A2 3-1 24 3 
 7.  Sacred Heart  MM  5-1 23  N/R 
 8.  Jamestown   AA 4-1 12  N/R 
 9t.  Clarence  AA 2-4  7 7t
 9t.  Kenmore West A1 6-0  7  N/R 
Others  Nardin  MM  6-2  3  N/R 
  Sweet Home  A1 4-2  1 6 

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Price (WNYAthletics.com), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Anthony Ottomano (St. Mary's coach).

