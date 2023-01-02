Lancaster opens at top of The News' large schools girls basketball poll

Here is the first News large school girls basketball poll of the season.
First-place votes in parentheses. Previous indicates finish in final poll of 2021-22 season.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Lancaster (5)
|AA
|4-0
|50
|2
|2.
|Cardinal O'Hara
|MM
|3-4
|44
|1
|3.
|Nichols
|MM
|8-0
|41
|N/R
|4.
|Hamburg
|A1
|2-0
|33
|4
|5.
|St. Mary's
|MM
|6-2
|30
|5
|6.
|Williamsville South
|A2
|3-1
|24
|3
|7.
|Sacred Heart
|MM
|5-1
|23
|N/R
|8.
|Jamestown
|AA
|4-1
|12
|N/R
|9t.
|Clarence
|AA
|2-4
|7
|7t
|9t.
|Kenmore West
|A1
|6-0
|7
|N/R
|Others
|Nardin
|MM
|6-2
|3
|N/R
|Sweet Home
|A1
|4-2
|1
|6
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Price (WNYAthletics.com), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Anthony Ottomano (St. Mary's coach).