Lancaster moves to No. 1 amid shuffle in News large schools football poll

  • Updated
Jamestown Lancaster Football (copy)

Lancaster running back Micah Harry runs for a touchdown against Jamestown. The Legends are No. 1 in this week's large schools rankings.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the results of The Buffalo News large schools football poll following Week 3.

Large schools are those in Classes AA and A along with Canisius, St. Joseph Collegiate Institute and St. Francis. First-place votes in parentheses.

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1.  Lancaster (3) AA 3-0  54   2 
 2.  Orchard Park (1)  AA 3-0  51    3  
 3.  Bennett (1)  AA 1-2   48    1  
 4.  St. Francis (1)  MM  1-1   47    5      
 5.  Canisius  MM   2-1  40    6  
 6.  WNY Maritime / Health Sciences  A3 2-1   29    4  
 7.  Williamsville East  A2 3-0   19    9  
 8.  Jamestown A1  1-2  18   10
 9.  Williamsville North  A1 1-2    9    7   
10.  St. Joe's  MM  3-0   7   N/R   
Others  McKinley  A2 3-0    5   N/R   
  Sweet Home  A22-1    3    8  

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

