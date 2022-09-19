Lancaster moves to No. 1 amid shuffle in News large schools football poll

Here are the results of The Buffalo News large schools football poll following Week 3.
Large schools are those in Classes AA and A along with Canisius, St. Joseph Collegiate Institute and St. Francis. First-place votes in parentheses.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Lancaster (3)
|AA
|3-0
|54
|2
|2.
|Orchard Park (1)
|AA
|3-0
|51
|3
|3.
|Bennett (1)
|AA
|1-2
|48
|1
|4.
|St. Francis (1)
|MM
|1-1
|47
|5
|5.
|Canisius
|MM
|2-1
|40
|6
|6.
|WNY Maritime / Health Sciences
|A3
|2-1
|29
|4
|7.
|Williamsville East
|A2
|3-0
|19
|9
|8.
|Jamestown
|A1
|1-2
|18
|10
|9.
|Williamsville North
|A1
|1-2
|9
|7
|10.
|St. Joe's
|MM
|3-0
|7
|N/R
|Others
|McKinley
|A2
|3-0
|5
|N/R
|Sweet Home
|A2
|2-1
|3
|8
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).