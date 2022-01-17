Lancaster, Lewiston-Porter stay at No. 1 in News girls basketball polls

Here are The Buffalo News' girls basketball polls through games of Jan. 16.
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Lancaster [AA] (3)
|10-0
|30
|1
|2.
|Cardinal O'Hara [MM]
|5-2
|27
|2
|3.
|Hamburg [A]
|8-2
|24
|3
|4.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|6-4
|20
|4
|5.
|Iroquois [A]
|8-2
|18
|5
|6.
|Sweet Home [A
|8-2
|13
|8t
|7.
|Williamsville South [A]
|4-1
|12
|6
|8.
|Orchard Park [AA]
|7-3
|8
|N/R
|9.
|Jamestown [AA]
|4-2
|7
|7
|10.
|Williamsville North [AA]
|7-2
|6
|8t
Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Lewiston-Porter [B] (3)
|7-1
|40
|1
|2.
|Depew [B]
|6-1
|35
|2
|3.
|Nichols [MM]
|6-5
|33
|4
|4.
|Eden [B]
|8-4
|28
|5
|5.
|Portville [D]
|8-2
|24
|9
|6.
|Frewsburg [C]
|9-2
|20
|3
|7.
|Panama [D]
|5-4
|11
|8
|8.
|Clymer [B]
|9-1
|10
|6
|9t.
|Randolph [C]
|6-3
|9
|7
|9t.
|Southwestern
|4-4
|9
|N/R
|Others
|Wilson [B]
|1
Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).