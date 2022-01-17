 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lancaster, Lewiston-Porter stay at No. 1 in News girls basketball polls
Lancaster, Lewiston-Porter stay at No. 1 in News girls basketball polls

  Updated
Lancaster Orchard Park Basketball

Lancaster player Kiley Harrington looks to pass.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are The Buffalo News' girls basketball polls through games of Jan. 16.

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools

Rk. Team  Rec. Pts.  Prev. 
 1. Lancaster [AA] (3) 10-0 30 1
 2.  Cardinal O'Hara [MM]  5-2 27 2 
 3.  Hamburg [A] 8-2  24  3 
 4.  St. Mary's [MM]  6-4 20  4 
 5.  Iroquois [A] 8-2 18  5
 6.  Sweet Home [A  8-2 13  8t 
 7.  Williamsville South [A] 4-1  12  6 
 8.  Orchard Park [AA] 7-3 8   N/R
 9.  Jamestown [AA] 4-2  7   7
10.  Williamsville North [AA] 7-2 6  8t

Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB).

Small schools 

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1.Lewiston-Porter [B] (3) 7-1 40 1
 2. Depew [B] 6-1 35  2 
 3. Nichols [MM]  6-5 33  4 
 4. Eden [B] 8-4 28  5 
 5. Portville [D]  8-2 24  9
 6. Frewsburg [C] 9-2  20  3 
 7. Panama [D] 5-4 11  8 
 8. Clymer [B] 9-1 10  6
 9t. Randolph [C] 6-3 9 7
 9t. Southwestern   4-4 9 N/R 
Others Wilson [B]  1 

Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).

