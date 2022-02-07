 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lancaster, Lewiston-Porter remain No. 1 in News' girls basketball polls
  • Updated
Lancaster Orchard Park Girls Basketball

Lancaster's Rachel Kamrowski dribbles around an Orchard Park defender.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are the results of this week's Buffalo News girls basketball polls through games of Feb. 6. 

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Lancaster [AA] (3) 15-0 30 1
 2.  Cardinal O'Hara [MM]   9-2 27  2 
 3.  Hamburg [A]  14-2  23  3  
 4.  St. Mary]s [MM]  10-6 22  4 
 5.  Sweet Home [A]  13-2 18  5 
 6.  Iroquois [A]  11-314  8 
 7.  Williamsville North [AA]  11-4 13  7 
 8.  Williamsville South [A]  7-4  9  6 
 9.  Clarence [AA]  8-7  5 10 
10.  Jamestown [AA]  7-6 4 N/R 

Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB).

Small schools 

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1.  Lewiston-Porter [B] (4) 12-1 40 1
 2.  Depew [B] 11-3  36  2 
 3.  Eden [B] 12-4  30  4 
 4.   Frewsburg [C] 14-2 25  6
 5.  Nichols [MM]  10-6  24  3 
 6.  Portville [C] 13-3 23  5 
 7.  Southwestern [B]   9-4 18  7 
 8.  Wilson [C]  12-3 8 10t 
 9.  Randolph [C]  12-3 7  8 
10.  Holland [B]  9-6 4  N/R 
Others   Clymer [D]  11-3 3  
  East Aurora [B]   8-5  1  
  Silver Creek [D] 10-5 1  

Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).

