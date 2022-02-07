Lancaster, Lewiston-Porter remain No. 1 in News' girls basketball polls

Here are the results of this week's Buffalo News girls basketball polls through games of Feb. 6.
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Lancaster [AA] (3)
|15-0
|30
|1
|2.
|Cardinal O'Hara [MM]
|9-2
|27
|2
|3.
|Hamburg [A]
|14-2
|23
|3
|4.
|St. Mary]s [MM]
|10-6
|22
|4
|5.
|Sweet Home [A]
|13-2
|18
|5
|6.
|Iroquois [A]
|11-3
|14
|8
|7.
|Williamsville North [AA]
|11-4
|13
|7
|8.
|Williamsville South [A]
|7-4
|9
|6
|9.
|Clarence [AA]
|8-7
|5
|10
|10.
|Jamestown [AA]
|7-6
|4
|N/R
Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Lewiston-Porter [B] (4)
|12-1
|40
|1
|2.
|Depew [B]
|11-3
|36
|2
|3.
|Eden [B]
|12-4
|30
|4
|4.
|Frewsburg [C]
|14-2
|25
|6
|5.
|Nichols [MM]
|10-6
|24
|3
|6.
|Portville [C]
|13-3
|23
|5
|7.
|Southwestern [B]
|9-4
|18
|7
|8.
|Wilson [C]
|12-3
|8
|10t
|9.
|Randolph [C]
|12-3
|7
|8
|10.
|Holland [B]
|9-6
|4
|N/R
|Others
|Clymer [D]
|11-3
|3
|East Aurora [B]
|8-5
|1
|Silver Creek [D]
|10-5
|1
Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).