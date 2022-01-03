 Skip to main content
Lancaster, Lewiston-Porter are ranked No. 1 in initial News girls basketball polls
Lancaster, Lewiston-Porter are ranked No. 1 in initial News girls basketball polls

  • Updated
Here are the results of the first Buffalo News large schools and small schools girls basketball polls.

Records are through Sunday's games. First-place votes in parentheses. Previous is where team finished in 2020-21 rankings.

Large schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1.  Lancaster [AA] (3) 5-0  30  8 
 2.  Cardinal O'Hara [MM]  1-2  27  1
 3.  Williamsville South [A] 3-0  22   5
 4.  Hamburg [A] 4-1   21   4 
 5t.   St. Mary's [MM]  3-3  18  2 
 5t.  Williamsville North [AA] 5-0  18  N/R
 7.  Iroquois [A]  5-2  10   7 
 8.  Orchard Park [AA] 4-1   8 N/R 
 9.   Sacred Heart  3-3   5  10 
10.  Sweet Home [A] 6-2   3  N/R 
Others  

  West Seneca East [A] 2, Jamestown [AA] 1, North Tonawanda [A] 1

   

Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB).

Small schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Lewiston Porter [B] (4) 4-0 40 9* 
 2.  Nichols [MM] 4-3 32  N/R
 3.  Randolph [C] 4-0 30  2 
 4.  Depew [B] 4-1  29  1 
 5.  Eden [B] 5-4 25 6
 6.  Frewsburg [C] 7-1 24  9 
 7.  Clymer [D] 6-1 11 N/R
 8.  Portville [C] 5-2 10  N/R
 9.  Holland [C] 3-1  6 N/R 
10t.  Gowanda [C] 5-1  4  N/R 
10t.   Southwestern [B] 2-3  4   3
Others  Wilson [C] 3, Ellicotville [D] 2    

* – in large schools final poll

Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).

