Lancaster, Lewiston-Porter are ranked No. 1 in initial News girls basketball polls

Here are the results of the first Buffalo News large schools and small schools girls basketball polls.
Records are through Sunday's games. First-place votes in parentheses. Previous is where team finished in 2020-21 rankings.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Lancaster [AA] (3)
|5-0
|30
|8
|2.
|Cardinal O'Hara [MM]
|1-2
|27
|1
|3.
|Williamsville South [A]
|3-0
|22
|5
|4.
|Hamburg [A]
|4-1
|21
|4
|5t.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|3-3
|18
|2
|5t.
|Williamsville North [AA]
|5-0
|18
|N/R
|7.
|Iroquois [A]
|5-2
|10
|7
|8.
|Orchard Park [AA]
|4-1
|8
|N/R
|9.
|Sacred Heart
|3-3
|5
|10
|10.
|Sweet Home [A]
|6-2
|3
|N/R
|Others
West Seneca East [A] 2, Jamestown [AA] 1, North Tonawanda [A] 1
Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Lewiston Porter [B] (4)
|4-0
|40
|9*
|2.
|Nichols [MM]
|4-3
|32
|N/R
|3.
|Randolph [C]
|4-0
|30
|2
|4.
|Depew [B]
|4-1
|29
|1
|5.
|Eden [B]
|5-4
|25
|6
|6.
|Frewsburg [C]
|7-1
|24
|9
|7.
|Clymer [D]
|6-1
|11
|N/R
|8.
|Portville [C]
|5-2
|10
|N/R
|9.
|Holland [C]
|3-1
|6
|N/R
|10t.
|Gowanda [C]
|5-1
|4
|N/R
|10t.
|Southwestern [B]
|2-3
|4
|3
|Others
|Wilson [C] 3, Ellicotville [D] 2
* – in large schools final poll