Lancaster, Lew-Port still unanimous atop News girls basketball polls
  • Updated
Lancaster Orchard Park Girls Basketball

Lancaster's Madison Francis attempts a shot over Orchard Park's Madison Stevenson.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are the results of this week's Buffalo News girls basketball polls through games of Jan. 30. 

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools 

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1.  Lancaster [AA] (3) 13-0  30  1 
 2.  Cardinal O'Hara [MM]  8-2 27  2 
 3.  Hamburg [A] 12-2 24  3 
 4.  St. Mary's [MM]   9-5 21  4 
 5.  Sweet Home [A] 11-2  18  5 
 6.  Williamsville South [A] 7-3 14 6t  
 7.  Williamsville North [AA] 10-3  13  6t 
 8.  Iroquois [A] 9-3  9 
 9.  Orchard Park [AA]   8-5 5 
10.   Clarence [AA] 6-7  4 10 

Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB).

Small schools 

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Lewiston-Porter [B] (4) 10-1 40  1
 2.  Depew [B]  11-2  35  2 
 3.  Nichols [MM]   9-5 33 3 
 4.  Eden [B] 11-4    28  4 
 5.  Portville [C]  12-2   23  5 
 6.  Frewsburg [C] 13-2 21  6 
 7.  Southwestern [B] 8-4  15  9 
 8.  Randolph [C] 11-3 12  7t 
 9.  Clymer [D] 11-2  9 N/R 
10t.  Panama [D] 8-6   27t  
10t  Wilson [C]  11-3  2  10 

Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).

