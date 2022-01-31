Lancaster, Lew-Port still unanimous atop News girls basketball polls

Here are the results of this week's Buffalo News girls basketball polls through games of Jan. 30.
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Lancaster [AA] (3)
|13-0
|30
|1
|2.
|Cardinal O'Hara [MM]
|8-2
|27
|2
|3.
|Hamburg [A]
|12-2
|24
|3
|4.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|9-5
|21
|4
|5.
|Sweet Home [A]
|11-2
|18
|5
|6.
|Williamsville South [A]
|7-3
|14
|6t
|7.
|Williamsville North [AA]
|10-3
|13
|6t
|8.
|Iroquois [A]
|9-3
|9
|8
|9.
|Orchard Park [AA]
|8-5
|5
|9
|10.
|Clarence [AA]
|6-7
|4
|10
Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Lewiston-Porter [B] (4)
|10-1
|40
|1
|2.
|Depew [B]
|11-2
|35
|2
|3.
|Nichols [MM]
|9-5
|33
|3
|4.
|Eden [B]
|11-4
|28
|4
|5.
|Portville [C]
|12-2
|23
|5
|6.
|Frewsburg [C]
|13-2
|21
|6
|7.
|Southwestern [B]
|8-4
|15
|9
|8.
|Randolph [C]
|11-3
|12
|7t
|9.
|Clymer [D]
|11-2
|9
|N/R
|10t.
|Panama [D]
|8-6
|2
|7t
|10t
|Wilson [C]
|11-3
|2
|10
Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).