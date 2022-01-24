 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lancaster, Lew-Port remain unanimous atop girls basketball polls
Lancaster, Lew-Port remain unanimous atop girls basketball polls

  Updated
Lancaster Orchard Park Basketball

Lancaster forward Madison Francis shoots against Orchard Park during the second half at Lancaster High Hchool on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are The Buffalo News' girls basketball polls through games of Jan. 23.

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools 

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Lancaster [AA] (3) 11-030 1
 2.  Cardinal O'Hara [MM]   6-227  2 
 3.  Hamburg [A]  10-2 24  3 
 4.  St. Mary's [MM]   6-520 4
 5.  Sweet Home [A] 10-218  6
 6t.  Williamsville North [AA]  9-213  10
 6t.  Williamsville South [A]  6-113  7
 8.  Iroquois [A]  9-3 11  5 
 9.  Orchard Park [AA] 7-4  6  8 
10.  North Tonawanda [A] 9-0 2 N/R
Others Clarence [AA]   1  

Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB).

Small schools 

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
  1.   Lewiston-Porter [B] (4) 8-1 40 1
  2. Depew [B] 9-1  36  2
 3.  Nichols [MM]   7-5 32  3 
 4.  Eden [B] 10-4 27 4
 5.  Portville [C]  10-2 24  5 
 6.  Frewsburg [C] 10-2 19  6
 7t.  Panama [D] 7-4 13 7
 7t.  Randolph [C] 8-3 12  9t
 9.  Southwestern [C]  6-4  12  9t 
10.  Wilson [C] 9-2  3 N/R
Other  Holland [B]   2  

Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).

