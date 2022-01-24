Lancaster, Lew-Port remain unanimous atop girls basketball polls

Here are The Buffalo News' girls basketball polls through games of Jan. 23.
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Lancaster [AA] (3)
|11-0
|30
|1
|2.
|Cardinal O'Hara [MM]
|6-2
|27
|2
|3.
|Hamburg [A]
|10-2
|24
|3
|4.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|6-5
|20
|4
|5.
|Sweet Home [A]
|10-2
|18
|6
|6t.
|Williamsville North [AA]
|9-2
|13
|10
|6t.
|Williamsville South [A]
|6-1
|13
|7
|8.
|Iroquois [A]
|9-3
|11
|5
|9.
|Orchard Park [AA]
|7-4
|6
|8
|10.
|North Tonawanda [A]
|9-0
|2
|N/R
|Others
|Clarence [AA]
|1
Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Lewiston-Porter [B] (4)
|8-1
|40
|1
|2.
|Depew [B]
|9-1
|36
|2
|3.
|Nichols [MM]
|7-5
|32
|3
|4.
|Eden [B]
|10-4
|27
|4
|5.
|Portville [C]
|10-2
|24
|5
|6.
|Frewsburg [C]
|10-2
|19
|6
|7t.
|Panama [D]
|7-4
|13
|7
|7t.
|Randolph [C]
|8-3
|12
|9t
|9.
|Southwestern [C]
|6-4
|12
|9t
|10.
|Wilson [C]
|9-2
|3
|N/R
|Other
|Holland [B]
|2
Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).