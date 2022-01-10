Lancaster, Lew-Port remain atop News girls basketball polls

Here are the Buffalo News girls basketball polls for this week. Results through Sunday's games.
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Lancaster [AA] (3)
|7-0
|30
|1
|2.
|Cardinal O'Hara [MM]
|2-2
|27
|2
|3.
|Hamburg [A]
|6-1
|23
|4
|4.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|4-3
|20
|5t
|5.
|Iroquois [A]
|5-2
|15
|7
|6.
|Williamsville South [A]
|3-0
|14
|3
|7.
|Jamestown [AA]
|3-1
|7
|N/R
|8t.
|Clarence [AA]
|3-3
|5
|N/R
|8t.
|Sweet Home [A]
|6-2
|5
|10
|8t.
|Williamsville North [AA]
|5-2
|5
|5t
|Others
|Sacred Heart [MM] 4; South Park [A] 4;
|Kenmore West [A] 3; Orchard Park [AA] 2;
|Starpoint [A] 1
Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Lewiston-Porter (4 [B]
|40
|1
|2.
|Depew [B]
|36
|4
|3.
|Frewsburg [C]
|28
|6
|4.
|Nichols [MM]
|25
|2
|5.
|Eden [B]
|22
|5
|6.
|Clymer [D]
|15
|7
|7.
|Randolph [C]
|14
|3
|8.
|Panama [D]
|12
|N/R
|9.
|Portville [D]
|10
|8
|10.
|Wilson [C]
|8
|Others
|Ellicottville 4; Newfane 3;
|Falconer 2; Fredonia 1