Lancaster, Lew-Port remain atop News girls basketball polls
  • Updated
Lancaster Orchard Park Basketball

Lancaster player Brooke Bauer defends Orchard Park guard Sara Macadden during a game.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are the Buffalo News girls basketball polls for this week. Results through Sunday's games.

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools 

Rk.Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Lancaster [AA] (3) 7-0  30 1
 2. Cardinal O'Hara [MM]  2-2 27  2 
 3.  Hamburg [A]  6-1  23  4 
 4.  St. Mary's [MM]  4-3 20 5t 
 5.  Iroquois [A] 5-2  15  7
 6.  Williamsville South [A] 3-0 14  3 
 7.  Jamestown [AA] 3-1 7  N/R 
 8t.  Clarence [AA] 3-3  5 N/R 
 8t.  Sweet Home [A] 6-2 5 10 
 8t.  Williamsville North [AA]  5-2 5  5t 
Others Sacred Heart [MM] 4; South Park [A] 4;   
 Kenmore West [A] 3; Orchard Park [AA] 2;    
 Starpoint [A] 1   

Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB).

Small schools 

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Lewiston-Porter (4 [B]  40 1
 2.  Depew [B]  36  4 
 3.  Frewsburg [C]  28 6 
 4.  Nichols [MM]  25  2 
 5.  Eden [B]   22  5
 6.  Clymer [D]  15  7 
 7.  Randolph [C]  14 3 
 8.  Panama [D]  12  N/R
 9.  Portville [D]   10  8 
 10.  Wilson [C]  8   
Others Ellicottville 4; Newfane 3;    
 Falconer 2; Fredonia 1   

Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).

