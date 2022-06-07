Lancaster hires former UB star Tony Watson as boys basketball coach

Tony Watson wasn’t actively looking for a basketball head coaching job. He was content being an assistant at Starpoint and continuing his mission of developing its players.

Then, he was contacted by one of the biggest school districts in Western New York – Lancaster.

“If you’re in basketball and coaching in this area, and an opportunity like that presents itself, you got to go for it,” Watson said.

Going for it is exactly what Watson did.

After being approached about the position, Watson decided to apply. After multiple interviews, he was offered the varsity basketball coaching position and accepted in May. Watson said his hiring was confirmed by the school board Monday. He replaces John Otto, who resigned in March after 11 seasons.

“I’m going to be responsible for holding myself and the players accountable,” Watson said. “Making sure everyone’s on the same page, making sure our goals are aligned. As long as I can do that, I think the success of the program is inevitable.”

Watson is well-known in WNY basketball circles. He played for the University at Buffalo, and was a captain his last two seasons, and then played professionally in Germany and Cyprus. While playing overseas, he began a YouTube channel titled “Pro Skills Training,” which has amassed more than 220,000 subscribers.

Given his experience as a Division I athlete and professional player, and his work in developing young players, it made sense as to why Lancaster reached out.

“His IQ is unbelievable in basketball,” said Gil Licata, Starpoint's principal and longtime coach. “He’s so mature for being a young kid. He builds relationships with not only his student-athletes, but with parents, with the community, with the coaches, with the referees. He’s just a positive person. I can’t say enough about him. I was blessed to have him as my JV coach for three years, and I mean that.”

Lancaster made a high-profile hire for a high-profile job, trusting Watson, 31, to lead its program.

“It’s definitely one of the best jobs in Western New York,” Watson said. “I think the experience for me is what deters the age difference that I have with some other candidates. Playing basketball at a high level gives me the experience a lot of coaches don’t have just to be able to relate to their players … The age is one thing, but when you add up the experience I have from playing and coaching, it takes the age thing off the table completely.”

Licata agrees with Watson that his experience trumps his age. He did what was required to be in the situation he’s in now, and that’s to accrue as much information as possible on being a teacher.

Licata and Watson spent countless hours together in the last three years, and when they weren’t in the same place, they would communicate via text or phone call. Offered the opportunity to speak about Watson earning his first head-coaching job, Licata sounded like a proud parent, as his former assistant was more than just a coworker.

“It’s very fortunate he’s going to be sharing his talents with that community,” Licata said. “I think he’s going to make a positive difference, right off the bat. He’ll come in and will set the ground rules on how he’s going to communicate with the team, parents, and will stress academics.”

Culture is buzz word organizations like to use. It has become trendy to say it, especially in sports, as every program has its own way of operating.

Watson said during the interview process at Lancaster he was asked to do a presentation demonstrating what his culture with the program would look like, his values, how he would structure the program and what it would take to get there.

“I think the biggest thing we’ll have to do is to have a culture shift,” Watson said. “I think my values and what the administration values are in line with each other. I think once we build up that culture and have a winning culture on and off the court, I think the success of wins, championships and titles will be byproducts of having the right guys in the right system doing the right thing.”

He said he envisions Lancaster basketball being a consistent contender, mentioning Amherst, Niagara Falls, Canisius and St. Joe’s for comparison purposes.

The program won its first Section VI boys basketball championship since 1959 during the 2019-20 season, and then has gone 7-8 and 9-13 in the last two seasons.

“I do think their potential should always be high at Lancaster," he said. "When you have that number of athletes on campus, you would think a school like that is always a contender for a title.”

Being one of the biggest districts, Lancaster has high expectations in all sports, and Watson arrives on campus as the leading man for a marquee program. It’s a feeling not many can relate to, except for one of the people who played a role in his hiring, athletic director and football coach Eric Rupp, whose teams won five Class AA sectional titles in his first five seasons.

“I think the biggest thing that coach Eric has done for me is to be supportive,” Watson said. “He knows I’m coming into uncharted territory for myself ... He’s just as excited to get me on campus as I am. That’s been really fun and assuring going into a new situation.”

Watson is betting on himself, because as a former basketball player who played in important games, he understands the importance of self-confidence.

“I hope to be the change that they want,” Watson said.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.