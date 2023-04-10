Lancaster girls basketball star Madison Francis has moved up in the national rankings.

In ESPN’s latest HoopGurlz rankings for the class of 2025, Francis jumped to No. 8, solidifying herself as a top-10 player in the country and No. 1 in New York State.

Francis, a 6-foot-2 wing player, previously was ranked No. 14.

“She can make plays athletically that most players cannot make,” ESPN’s Shane Laflin wrote. “An elite level track athlete as well, she moves so smoothly and powerfully around the floor, it is like she can cover sideline to sideline without the slightest bit of effort. She operates predominately around the rim but has improved open court skills. Good luck to opponents keeping her off the glass. Her best basketball is ahead of her.”

Francis, a 4-star recruit, currently holds offers from Maryland, Ole Miss, Miami, Syracuse and many more.

A reigning All-Western New York first team large schools selection, she averaged 22 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 4 steals and 3.2 blocks this season, along with scoring her 1,000th career point.

Francis has led Lancaster to consecutive Section VI Class AA championships and Far West Regional appearances.