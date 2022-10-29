Lancaster, Hamburg win West regional titles in Game Day competitive cheer

Lancaster in Class A and Hamburg in Class C won the West Regional for Game Day competitive cheerleading Saturday in Binghamton.

Section IV's Union Endicott in Class B and Chenango Forks in Class D were also named regional champions.

Your Fall 2022 Class A Far West Regional Champions!! 🤍🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/WZnP9y8QV1 — Lancaster Cheer (@LHSLegendsCheer) October 29, 2022

“Game Day” in which teams are judged on fight song, band chant, situational sideline and crowd-leading cheer is in its second year in the state. Game Day cheerleading focuses on the mechanics and basics of cheering rather than the much more difficult tumbling and stunting aspects.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association recently approved that an annual state championship be held in the sport, beginning in October 2023.

"Having Game Day as a competitive sport in the fall gives athletes that might not have the skill or ability for the competitive winter team a chance to showcase their cheer ability in a completely different format," Lancaster coach Jill Manka said. "The Game Day routine largely emphasizes school spirit, and by showcasing our routine at school games and pep rallies, we’ve really noticed an improvement in crowd interaction and participation. After spending two years without a crowd during Covid, athletes truly now realize the importance of school spirit."