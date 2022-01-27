Lancaster, Gronowski eye state dual meet wrestling championship

The Lancaster wrestling team has had a memorable season. The Legends hope their next accomplishment is a state dual meet championship.
Lancaster clinched its first Section VI Division I dual meet title since 2018 with a 38-26 victory against Starpoint on Jan. 8 to earn an automatic berth to Saturday's New York State Public High School Athletic Association dual meet tournament in Syracuse.
On the season, the Legends are 14-3 overall and completed an undefeated ECIC season at 7-0 with a victory Wednesday against Hamburg that gave the school its 25th ECIC 1 title.
“It’s really been the team as a whole,” said Clint Schaefer, Lancaster’s wrestling coach. “We have a couple standout individuals, but not as much as a lot of the other teams. It’s more so the entire team that knows how to wrestle, which is our strength. It’s kind of hard to matchup against, it leads us to exploit other team's weaknesses when we have quality guys at every weight.”
Although their success has been by committee, one of their top wrestlers has been senior Myles Gronowski, who wrestles at 126 pounds. He’s 34-4 this season, with a career record of 153-42. His win total has him at 11th in school history and he is three victories away from breaking into the top-10 and owning the ninth spot.
With individual tournaments to come, Gronowski could be heading down the homestretch of his wrestling career. As of now, he intends to attend trade school, rather than college. Schaefer is trying to change his mind.
“Myles is having a career year,” Schaefer said. “He’s beaten some really good kids this year. We’ve relied on him to wrestle the toughest kids on the other team. He’s rose to every occasion. He’s a great dual-meet wrestler. I’m excited to see how his senior year finishes. He’s wrestling the best I’ve seen out of him.
“I don’t think he really wants to wrestle in college. I want him to and I get coaches reaching out to me about him all the time. He’s kind of noncommittal about it. Maybe if this year finishes off on a good note, he’ll make a decision. I don’t know if he’ll end up wrestling.”
Wrestling is an interesting activity for Gronowski. He likes the camaraderie and letting his competition known they aren’t on his level. Where the gap lies is internal. The sport’s been good to him, but not enough to keep pursuing.
“It’s something I do because I’m really good at it,” he said. “I do like it, but I don’t love it enough to keep doing it.”
Despite not having a burning desire to continue wrestling after his senior campaign, his commitment to winning hasn’t wavered. He’s not happy just qualifying for Saturday’s events. He wants to leave a winner.
“It meant everything when we won (the sectional duals),” Gronowski said. “It was the biggest thing.
"Now we got to place and not just go.”
The anticipation for this weekend is high for Lancaster, not only because of its team but for the other Section VI teams competing. Starpoint is an at-large entry in Division I. Section VI champion Newfane and at-large entry Falconer are in Division II. Newfane won a state title when this event was last held in 2020.
In each division, the 12 teams are placed in pools of three with each team wrestling the other two. The winner of each of the four pools advances to the semifinals.
“Starpoint’s got a good team,” Schaefer said. “I’m excited to see what they can do. When we go and wrestle state competition, it’s fun to pull for other Section VI teams. It’s good to rally behind them, we know those guys pretty well. As much as we’re competitors with them in-section, when we go against the rest of the state, we’re pulling for them and they’re pulling for us.”
The Legends, led by Gronowski, will need to produce by committee Saturday to keep their memorable season alive.
Catholic duals canceled
The state Catholic dual meet championships scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Iona Prep in New Rochelle has been canceled because of the impending snowstorm in the New York metro area. Canisius, St. Francis, St. Joe's and St. Mary's had been scheduled to participate. The event will not be rescheduled.