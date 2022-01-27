Lancaster, Gronowski eye state dual meet wrestling championship

With individual tournaments to come, Gronowski could be heading down the homestretch of his wrestling career. As of now, he intends to attend trade school, rather than college. Schaefer is trying to change his mind.

“Myles is having a career year,” Schaefer said. “He’s beaten some really good kids this year. We’ve relied on him to wrestle the toughest kids on the other team. He’s rose to every occasion. He’s a great dual-meet wrestler. I’m excited to see how his senior year finishes. He’s wrestling the best I’ve seen out of him.

“I don’t think he really wants to wrestle in college. I want him to and I get coaches reaching out to me about him all the time. He’s kind of noncommittal about it. Maybe if this year finishes off on a good note, he’ll make a decision. I don’t know if he’ll end up wrestling.”

Wrestling is an interesting activity for Gronowski. He likes the camaraderie and letting his competition known they aren’t on his level. Where the gap lies is internal. The sport’s been good to him, but not enough to keep pursuing.

“It’s something I do because I’m really good at it,” he said. “I do like it, but I don’t love it enough to keep doing it.”