Lancaster girls volleyball's historic season ends in Class AA state final

GLENS FALLS – Lancaster girls volleyball coach Becky Edwards didn't have to try too hard to find the positives in a historic season, despite a loss in the state Class AA final Sunday.

"Every path," she said. "It was our first section win, our first divisional win, and our first regional win."

The Legends fell in three sets to Section II's Shenendehowa on the second day of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament at Cool Insuring Arena. The Plainsmen were making their seventh trip to the state final four and won their first championship.

Game scores were 25-23, 25-17, 25-15.

"Shen was playing out of their minds today," Edwards said. "It's disappointing not coming up in first place. It's some of the highest quality volleyball, and Shen's blocking was at its highest."

In the opening set, the Legends took an early 7-3 lead, but the teams stayed within within a point of each other and were tied at 20-20. They were again tied at 23-23 before Shenendehowa took the next two points and the opening set.

In the second set, the Legends stayed within striking distance and trailed 15-10 before the Plainsmen would go on an eight-point run and ultimately win the second set 25-17.

The Legends would keep it tight halfway through the third set, as they would go point for point with the Plainsmen and trail 13-12. The Plainsmen took over to complete the sweep 25-15.

Lancaster was undefeated through the regular season and loses only two seniors, Megan Hejamnowski and Erika Hamilton. All-Western New York first-teamer April Jakubowski will return.

"It's a memory that we're never going to forget, just trying to get to states was a feat," Edwards said. "Now, we'll go home and see what 7 feet of snow looks like."