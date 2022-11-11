Lancaster girls volleyball wins epic five-set match to advance to Class AA state tournament

The Lancaster girls volleyball team has barely needed a fourth set this season in posting an undefeated record and winning the Section VI, Class AA championship. Only two teams – Clarence and Orchard Park – had avoided three-set sweeps.

But coach Becky Edwards knew that the possibility of a fourth set, or even a decisive fifth set, increased as the state playoffs began. The Legends' additional preparation came in handy as they needed five sets to defeat Section V's Fairport in the Far West Regionals on Friday in Hamburg.

Game scores were 18-25, 25-23, 25-21, 12-25, 15-13.

“It’s so funny because we talked this week about how we haven't played a fifth set," Edwards said. "(Thursday) in practice, we played a fifth set, and what happened today? We play a fifth set and it paid off."

Lancaster (19-0) earned its first trip to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament since 2007. The Legends, who have lost just four sets all season, travel to Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls next weekend.

"Going into Glens Falls, I'm so excited to show our talent," Lancaster captain and outside hitter Megan Hejmanowski said. "We always knew that talent was there."

WE ARE HEADING TO STATES!!!!!!!15-13 in the fifth set vs an amazing Fairport team. ❤️🖤THANK YOU FANS!!!! ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/GYEwl0bwZc — Lancaster Volleyball (@lancaster_vb) November 11, 2022

In the first set, Fairport (19-2), which had won 13 consecutive matches, jumped out to a 6-2 lead. Lancaster struggled with its serve and had no answer for Fairport sophomore Kiera Cornman as the Red Raiders took the first set.

Lancaster controlled a tight lead throughout the second set and had a 24-23 advantage when a Fairport net violation provided the winning point to even the match at 1-1.

The Legends started where they left off in the third set, helped by consecutive quality serves by Hejmanowski, and jumped out to a quick 7-1 lead.

Fairport showed resilience, chipping away at the deficit. With Lancaster errors, a kill from Fairport junior Meghan Clifford, and a string of quality plays by Cornman, the Red Raiders cut the deficit to 19-17. Lancaster came out on top in the third set after Madison Francis floated above the net and slammed a kill into the feet of her opponents for a 25-21 victory.

Despite the best efforts of Lancaster freshman Sarina Notaro, who slid across the floor for numerous digs, the Legends dropped the fourth set by 13 points.

Lancaster needed a spark in the fifth set and found it in Francis. Francis recorded many of her eight blocks in the final set. The biggest spike of Allison Farmer’s high school career gave the Lancers a 15-13 victory.

Francis, who stands 6-foot-1, is known mostly for her basketball skills. As a freshman, she was named first-team all-state in Class AA and was selected to the All-Western New York large schools first team, and is ranked as the No. 15 recruit in the nation in the Class of 2025 by ESPN.

“Madison Francis was on JV to start the year," Edwards said. "She's an athlete and a beast, and she came up big for us today."