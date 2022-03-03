Lancaster girls stay perfect, will play Clarence for Class AA basketball title

The Lancaster Legends extended their perfect season with a 63-30 win over Jamestown in Thursday's Section VI Class AA girls basketball semifinal at Sweet Home High School.
To no surprise, freshman phenom Madison Francis seemed to hit the net every time she had possession and ended the evening with 23 points.
“She’s the heart and soul of our team,” said head coach Jayson Jaskier. “She’s a phenomenal player, and an even better person. For as impressive as she is on the court, she’s even better in the classroom.”
Other impressive contributions came from junior Casey Mahony, who canned a pair of 3-pointers early and added eight points over the next two quarters. Juniors Rachel Kamrowski and Brooke Bauer combined for 19 points.
The Legends played a strong game from start to finish, capitalizing on many of their possessions and playing well defensively to limit Jamestown’s opportunities. They held an 18-4 lead after the first quarter and doubled their points in the second. Through the second half, they maintained pressure and capitalized on their speedy passing to beat out Jamestown again and again.
For Jaskier and his team, the semifinal win is no bigger than any of the others they’ve racked up this season.
“We just want to go 1-0 every night,” he said. “We want to win each possession … score on offense, stop the ball on defense. The girls have adopted that mentality of winning the small things, and that’s what allows them to have such great success.”
“There’s a big difference between being overconfident or cocky and feeling good about what your game plan is,” Jaskier added. “You treat every opponent the same, scout every opponent the same, no matter what happened in the regular season. It’s a brand-new ballgame.”
Thursday’s other semifinal featured a battle to the buzzer as Clarence rallied for a 39-35 win over Williamsville North.
The Spartans got out to a quick lead thanks to a 3-pointer by Jada Ghee and a rebound from leading scorer Miranda Burgett. Red Devils junior Hannah Farley gave Clarence a much-needed boost with a spectacular block and a score, and Emma Call scored as the teams continued to exchange baskets.
After the Red Devils were charged with two consecutive fouls, Burgett added to her total, and Williamsville North led 15-9 after the first period.
Although Williamsville North scored once in the second quarter, Clarence got five points from sophomore Ella Corry, who played another impressive game, to close the gap heading into halftime.
The Red Devils took their first lead midway through the third on a bucket from Farley. It was a back-and-forth game and eventually tied until Corry regained the lead for her team, then added another two points for a 33-29 lead.
Williamsville North responded, but Clarence never looked back. They played the rest of the game smart, eating up the clock when they could. The Spartans never stopped battling as Burgett added two more points, but senior Journey Naab hit four free throws late to seal the Red Devils' victory.
“I’m not usually out there scoring,” Naab said. “I’m more into rebounds or defense, so when I get to the foul line, it always gets me excited.”
Farley contributed 11 points, while Call and Emily Glaude each had nine points.
“Everyone was in it to win it, and we really wanted to go to Buff State, so we all got super hyped up at the end. The adrenaline was pumping through all of us,” Naab added.
Lancaster and Clarence will face off in the final at 3 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo State Sports Arena.