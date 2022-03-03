Lancaster girls stay perfect, will play Clarence for Class AA basketball title

The Lancaster Legends extended their perfect season with a 63-30 win over Jamestown in Thursday's Section VI Class AA girls basketball semifinal at Sweet Home High School.

To no surprise, freshman phenom Madison Francis seemed to hit the net every time she had possession and ended the evening with 23 points.

“She’s the heart and soul of our team,” said head coach Jayson Jaskier. “She’s a phenomenal player, and an even better person. For as impressive as she is on the court, she’s even better in the classroom.”

Other impressive contributions came from junior Casey Mahony, who canned a pair of 3-pointers early and added eight points over the next two quarters. Juniors Rachel Kamrowski and Brooke Bauer combined for 19 points.

The Legends played a strong game from start to finish, capitalizing on many of their possessions and playing well defensively to limit Jamestown’s opportunities. They held an 18-4 lead after the first quarter and doubled their points in the second. Through the second half, they maintained pressure and capitalized on their speedy passing to beat out Jamestown again and again.