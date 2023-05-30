New class, no problem.

A year after winning the Section VI Class A crown, the Clarence girls lacrosse team took the Class B title with a 14-12 win over Orchard Park on Tuesday at Parker Field.

The road to both titles was not easy. Last year, the Red Devils upset three-time defending champion Lancaster. This time around, they faced four-time defending Class B champion Frontier in the semifinals, but earned an 11-8 win.

The top-seeded Quakers had only lost one game all year – and beat Clarence 20-10 six weeks ago – but the Red Devils led wire-to-wire.

“The biggest advantage we had is being the underdogs,” senior and Colorado commit Natalie Myslinski said. “They absolutely were not expecting us, and we came out with a bang.”

Led by five first-half goals from Myslinski, second-seeded Clarence went on a 6-0 run in the middle of the first half to take a 9-2 lead with a minute remaining. Orchard Park roared back with two goals in the final minute and three more in the opening minutes of the second period to close the deficit to 10-8. The Quakers cut it to a two-goal deficit again at 14-12 with less than four minutes remaining, but couldn’t get any closer.

The previous meeting between the teams was the Red Devils’ worst loss of the year and the Quakers’ best performance. Orchard Park leading scorer Ella Forcucci scored six goals and added five assists in the win as Clarence faltered down the stretch.

But in the sectional championship, the Red Devils responded to the Quakers’ second-half run. Coach Cat Vandenburgh attributed their improved play to faster pace, more ground balls, and especially the draw, which they lost decisively in the first game against Orchard Park but won Tuesday.

Vandenburgh said late-season overtime wins against Aquinas Institute and Niagara Wheatfield prepared her team for the late stages of the game.

“Our team came back again, which they hadn’t in previous games,” Vandenburgh said. “Whenever we had previously done that, we lost the wheels on the machine.”

Both Forcucci and Myslinski are in the top 10 in Section VI in goals, assists, and points. Myslinski led all scorers with six goals. Vandenburgh called her “one of those kids who just wills the ball into the back of the net.”

Forcucci, one of several sophomore stars on the roster, added a goal.

Lancaster triumphs

Lancaster girls lacrosse coach Julie Buccieri has already won 15 Section VI Class A titles. But the 16th was even sweeter.

A Lancaster alumnus herself, Buccieri took over the program shortly after her college graduation and has built it into a powerhouse alongside her husband and assistant coach Jeff. For the first time, they were able to share a championship victory with their eighth-grade daughter, Claire.

Claire Buccieri leads the team in goals, and she tallied four to help No. 1 seed Lancaster secure a 23-1 victory against No. 3 seed Kenmore.

“I’m so thankful,” Julie Buccieri said. “She’s been watching this game since she was born.”

Buccieri estimated she had 15-20 family members in attendance, some of whom used to attend her games in the 1990s.

Last year, the Legends lost in the sectional championship to Clarence (now in Class B) – a loss that fueled them all season.

Since a loss to Frontier in late April, Lancaster (14-3) has won nine consecutive games, including victories over Orchard Park and Clarence.

Claire Buccieri scored on Lancaster’s first possession, and the Legends never let up. Kenmore scored once early in the first half, but from then on, Lancaster ripped off 19 consecutive goals to end the contest.

As they have all year, the Kreutzer sisters speared the attack for Lancaster. Youngstown State commit Ava Kreutzer, who leads Section VI in assists, picked up three goals and two assists while younger sister Alexis pitched in three goals and three assists. Sadie Schlesselman led all scorers with five goals.

“We just love them, me and Jeff,” Julie Buccieri said. “They’re part of our family. We have our daughter on this team but these girls are part of our family forever. We travel to Florida together, we train all year together. They really truly become part of our family.”

Both Lancaster and Clarence advance to the Far West Regionals on Saturday at Clarence High School to play the Section V champions for the regional title. Clarence plays the winner of Wednesday's game between Victor and Irondequoit at 11 a.m. Lancaster plays Fairport at 5 p.m.