 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lancaster girls lacrosse star Madison Maciag reaches 100 career goals

  • Updated
  • 0
Lancaster 21, Orchard Park 4 (copy)

Lancaster's Madison Maciag carries the ball while defended by Orchard Park's Kelly Barnes in a game last spring.

 James P. McCoy/News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Lancaster girls lacrosse star Madison Maciag reached 100 career goals in Monday’s victory against Nichols.

Maciag, an All-Western New York first-team selection last spring for the Class A champion Legends, has 102 goals heading into Thursday’s game against Grand Island. Both teams are 4-0.

Maciag has 18 goals this season, which is tied for third in the section. Lewiston-Porter's Sophie Massaro has 20 goals and Lancaster teammate Ava Kreutzer has 19. Maciag and Kreutzer are both Youngstown State signees.

People are also reading…

Maciag's 100th goal came on the second of her four goals in the 16-12 victory against Nichols.

She was second in Section VI with 69 goals last season and the only underclassman among the top five. She had 14 goals as a freshman and one as an eighth-grader on varsity. Her sophomore season was wiped out by the Covid pandemic.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City Honors' Caleb Chapman commits to D'Youville basketball

City Honors' Caleb Chapman commits to D'Youville basketball

City Honors School's Caleb Chapman has committed to Division II D'Youville University for basketball and will be joining a freshman class that includes Bishop Timon-St. Jude’s Kevin Thompson and Charter School for Applied Technologies’ Greg Sanders.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Josh Allen talks about the Buffalo Bills' new offensive coordinator

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News