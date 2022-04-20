Lancaster girls lacrosse star Madison Maciag reaches 100 career goals

Lancaster girls lacrosse star Madison Maciag reached 100 career goals in Monday’s victory against Nichols.

Maciag, an All-Western New York first-team selection last spring for the Class A champion Legends, has 102 goals heading into Thursday’s game against Grand Island. Both teams are 4-0.

Maciag has 18 goals this season, which is tied for third in the section. Lewiston-Porter's Sophie Massaro has 20 goals and Lancaster teammate Ava Kreutzer has 19. Maciag and Kreutzer are both Youngstown State signees.

Wet ,messy , freezing game but we got the win and @madisonmaciagg hit 100 career goals !!!! Congrats girl ! We are so proud ❤️🖤🥍 @LHS_Athletics1 @bufnewspreptalk @LancasterCSD pic.twitter.com/kO1MXDeBN9 — LHS Girls Var Lax (@LancVarGirlsLax) April 18, 2022

Maciag's 100th goal came on the second of her four goals in the 16-12 victory against Nichols.

She was second in Section VI with 69 goals last season and the only underclassman among the top five. She had 14 goals as a freshman and one as an eighth-grader on varsity. Her sophomore season was wiped out by the Covid pandemic.