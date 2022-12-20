Lancaster girls hold off Depew in basketball showdown

Neighbors Lancaster and Depew put on a game befitting two of the top girls basketball programs in Western New York on Tuesday night.

Lancaster entered the game ranked as the top public school in the state and fourth overall in Class AA. Depew entered as the top public school and No. 2 overall in Class B. The game featured three returning All-WNY large schools first-team selections in Lancaster’s Rachel Kamrowski and Madison Francis and Depew’s Kaylee Krysztof.

The Legends broke a tie game and held Depew scoreless over the final 2 minutes, 11 seconds for a 66-60 victory and their 24th consecutive victory against Section VI competition.

Krysztof hit a 3-pointer to even the game at 60-60 for what would be the Wildcats’ final points. Lancaster answered with a lay-in from Kamrowski to take the lead.

After a blocked shot by Lancaster’s Francis, Brooke Bauer was fouled and made both free throws for a 64-60 edge with 1:05 remaining.

Depew called timeout with 27.6 seconds remaining, but could not get a basket and Lancaster added two points to set the final margin.

Lancaster used a 7-0 run late in the third quarter, but Depew clawed back with a 9-1 run and trailed 49-48 entering the fourth quarter.

Francis, ranked among the top players in the nation in the Class of 2025, made three consecutive pull-up jumpers to open the fourth. The Wildcats rallied again, setting up Krysztof’s game-tying three.

In the second quarter, Lancaster opened a 17-10 lead and Depew answered with a 7-0 run to tie the score.

Lancaster, the defending Class AA champion, had won its first two games of the season by 45 points and 27 points, but knew this was not going to be a blowout, even with the memory of a 14-point victory against the Wildcats to open last season. Depew was 4-0 with its own series of dominating victories to start the season.

Francis finished with 31 points and Kamrowski had 15 for the Legends, who open ECIC I play Thursday against Williamsville North.

Francis also drew the defensive assignment against Krysztof, a Binghamton University signee who owns the Depew career scoring record. Krysztof finished with 24 points with four 3-pointers. Mia Vannelli, an All-WNY softball player of the year, took advantage of the openings on the floor and finished with 27 to lead Depew, which begins ECIC III play Thursday against visiting Maryvale.

State rankings

In Class AA boys basketball, defending Section VI champion Jamestown is ranked No. 19 and Niagara Falls, the No. 1 team in the initial News large schools poll, is No. 26. The state sportswriters association released its first rankings of the season Tuesday.

In Class A, Amherst is No. 1, St. Joe’s is No. 14, and Canisius checks in at No. 16.

In Class B, Bishop Timon is No. 2. Allegany-Limestone is No. 7, followed by Nichols at No. 12, Lewiston-Porter at No. 15, Class B newcomer Salamanca at No. 21 and Depew at No. 25.

In Class C, Randolph is ranked as the No. 1 team in the state. Holland is No. 10. In Class D, Panama is No. 11 with defending champion Westfield at No. 14.

In Class AA girls, Cardinal O’Hara is No. 8, four spots behind Lancaster.

In Class A, Williamsville South is No. 2, Hamburg is No. 4, Nichols is No. 7, North Tonawanda is No. 12, with Sweet Home at No. 17 and Sacred Heart at No. 20.

In Class B, Section VI is well-represented with Depew at No. 2, Lewiston-Porter at No. 5, Iroquois at No. 12, Southwestern at No. 14 and Eden at No. 20.

In Class C, Randolph is at No. 5, Frewsburg at No. 16 and Portville at No. 18. In Class D, defending state finalist Sherman is at No. 6, Panama is at No. 7, and Clymer is ranked at No. 11.