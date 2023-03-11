Lancaster has won back-to-back Section VI Class AA girls basketball championships and hasn't lost a game against a Section VI opponent in either season, but the Far West Regionals have proved a more difficult challenge.

The Legends saw their perfect season end last year to Bishop Kearney in the regional round, snapping a 20-game winning streak.

On Saturday, Lancaster lost to Webster Schroeder, 64-57, at Buffalo State Sports Arena, ending the Legends' season at 20-4.

“Knowing their work ethic and their character, it's not surprising that we’ve made it this far in back-to-back years," coach Jayson Jaskier said. "The worst part about losing the past two years has been not having practice on Monday, not being able to see each other and tell stories and share laughs. These girls have been a huge part of my life.”

Lancaster showed its experience early, with a fast-break layup from standout sophomore Madison Francis just seconds into the contest. Francis, ranked among the top sophomores in the nation, scored her team's first six points as the Legends jumped to a 17-2 lead. She had 12 points in the first quarter as Lancaster led 19-8.

Lancaster extended its lead early in the second quarter with a 3-pointer from senior Sienna Wolf and Rachel Kawrowski added another three points as Lancaster led 25-13.

Webster Schroeder (23-1), which won its first Section V title in 47 years, began to chip away at the deficit thanks to its ability to draw fouls, which eventually forced Francis to the bench after she picked up her third foul on a charging call and then fouled Mariah Watkins on a 3-point attempt.

What was a 15-point Lancaster lead in the first quarter dwindled to four, 30-26, at halftime.

Webster Schroeder claimed the first basket of the second half on a midrange jumper from Bria Watkins, but Lancaster brought the lead back to four at 36-32 midway through the third quarter with Francis still on the bench.

The teams were knotted at 41-41 after three. The Legends didn't trail through the first three quarters, but with 7:28 minutes remaining in regulation, Webster Schroeder captain Mariah Watkins converted a traditional 3-point play, giving her team a 44-41 lead.

Lancaster evened the contest numerous times after falling behind, thanks to a 3-pointer from the corner from senior Brooke Bauer, and points in the paint from McKenna Corcoran and Casey Mahoney.

Francis returned to the game in the fourth quarter and finished with 14 points and did not foul out.

Despite the Legends' efforts, the Watkins sisters refused to leave with a loss. They finished with 17 of their team's last 20 points and drained late free throws that proved to be the difference.

Mariah Watkins finished with 32 points, 22 in the second half, and Bria Watkins totaled 17.

"This is a very special run for us, and it meant a lot for us to keep our composure early," Webster Schroeder coach Codi Mrozek said. "We really take pride in our defense and I’m so proud of this group of girls. They don't give up and they really deserve it. Coaching a team like this is so much fun.”

The Warriors travel to Hudson Valley Community College for the state final four next weekend.