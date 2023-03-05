At most Lancaster girls basketball games, much of the attention typically gravitates to Madison Francis, a 6-foot-1 sophomore forward/guard who’s among the nation’s top 25 players in her graduating class.

Rachel Kamrowski, though, has brought plenty of consistency to the Legends. The senior guard has averaged nearly 17 points a game and recently crossed the 1,000-point threshold.

That consistency continued Sunday at Buffalo State Sports Arena, as Kamrowski scored 26 points in Lancaster’s 61-46 win against Jamestown in the Section VI Class AA championship game.

“I just remembered the basics,” Kamrowski said of her shooting on Sunday. “I kept my elbow in, I held my follow-through, flicked my wrist and just shot the ball high. I know when I’m shooting with a high arc, that’s when I have my highest percentage.”

Lancaster (20-1) won its 14th straight and advances to an NYSPHSAA Class AA Far West regional against Webster Schroeder of Section V at 11 a.m. Saturday at Buffalo State Sports Arena.

Where Kamrowski paced the offense, Francis paced the defense and added 19 points. Her defensive efforts helped Lancaster limit the Red Raiders (15-6) to two field goals in the first quarter and three in the third.

“They came out and played man-to-man (defense), and they put Mattie (Francis) on the point guard,” Jamestown coach Ken Ricker said. “She can take away a side of the floor, she’s so good defensively. We ran our sets pretty good, considering that’s not something we’ve seen out of them, and she’s a tremendous player. She’s an incredible athlete, and incredible basketball player, but I think she affects the game defensively, more than anything. That’s what she did.”

Marley Drake led the Red Raiders with 27 points, including four 3-pointers, while playing through the flu.

“She’s throwing up all over and probably shouldn’t even play, probably shouldn’t even show up,” Ricker said of Drake. “But it’s been her goal as a senior, all year, to get here. Her dad is the boys coach and has been here 22 of 25 years and she’s been coming here since birth, but she never got to come as a player.”

Lancaster opened 0 for 4 from the floor as Jamestown took an early 5-0 lead in the first 1:20 on Drake’s 3-pointer. Jamestown, though, went without a successful shot from the floor for the remainder of the first quarter. Lancaster opened its lead to 17-5 on six consecutive buckets – with a pair of free throws by Francis thrown in – before the Red Raiders called a timeout with 1:21 left in the first quarter.

Jamestown’s Kylie O’Brien made two free throws with 35.2 seconds left in the first, as Lancaster took a 17-7 lead into the second.

The Red Raiders narrowed Lancaster’s lead to 21-16 about 2 1/2 minutes into the second, then made it 21-18 on Drake’s layup after a timeout with less than five minutes left in the half. Lancaster, though, answered with an 8-0 run, punctuated by Kamrowski’s 3-pointer, en route to a 35-22 halftime lead.

The Legends then opened an 11-point lead to 22 in a span of less than six minutes by going on an 11-0 run that helped them take a 49-30 lead into the fourth. The Red Raiders cut the lead to 49-38. But after a timeout, back-to-back shots by Francis and Kamrowski (a 3-pointer) helped Lancaster open its lead to 54-38.

“Our senior point guard, Brooke Bauer, and I locked down on their best two defenders (Alyson Canfield and Marley Drake),” Kamrowski said. “We didn’t give them any room and just stick with them the whole time. We knew they were going to try to shoot over us, but we didn’t let that happen.”