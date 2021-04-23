Lancaster football clears its path toward playoff berth by beating Clarence, 39-13

Cody Phillips rushed for three touchdowns, while senior classmate Jason Mansell passed for two TDs as Lancaster took control of a back-and-forth contest and cruised to a playoff-spot-clinching victory.

The Legends did it with superior line play as they rushed for 200 of their 360 total yards. They did it getting the defensive push to thwart the Red Devils on fourth-and-short conversion attempts to stall their comeback attempt.

The Legends did it like they always seem to do it, as a team.

But it all started with Wednesday’s gathering to remove the snow. That had the ground crew led by Brian Kaspersky painting the lines, logos and each of the seniors’ names on the field in time for kickoff.

“We knew if we had five inches of snow melted on the field we’d be in trouble,” Lancaster coach Eric Rupp said. “We really wanted to play home for the seniors.”

Added Athletic Director Brian Wild: "It was a team effort, with coaches and players. It gave them the opportunity to play at home like any kid would want. It’s such a positive thing. The kids rallied and wanted to do it. The seniors spearheaded it because it’s senior night and the other kids joined in with them.”