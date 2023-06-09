BINGHAMTON – Konner Hauck clutched the black New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA baseball semifinalist plaque in one hand, and took one last walk through the dugout Friday at Mirabito Stadium.

The Lancaster baseball team had just been eliminated from the state championships after a 6-4 loss to Roy C. Ketcham of Section I, and it seemed as if Hauck wasn’t ready to leave, or for the season to end.

Hauck had helped the Legends (17-7) make a run to the final weekend of the season, and the Legends hoped to be the first Class AA team from Section VI to reach a state championship game since 2013, when Clarence lost to Baldwinsville in a state final.

Ten years later, the Legends came close. Lancaster took a 4-3 lead against Ketcham in the top of the fifth inning, when Hauck’s double with no outs drove in Ethan Bak, Eric Castren and Austin Stevens, Lancaster’s 7-8-9 hitters.

“Everyone was on for that rally,” said Hauck, a senior centerfielder who plans to play baseball at Hilbert College next year. “We had great at-bats, and I was feeling it today, and I put a ball in right field and scored three runs, so that was good.”

The Legends, though, left a pair of runners on base, and Ketcham (27-2) capitalized in the bottom of the fifth inning, by scoring three runs on two hits, a walk and a balk by Lancaster starting pitcher Jack Harrington. Ketcham, playing in its first state final four since 2016, will face either Commack of Section XI or Shenendehowa of Section II for the Class AA title at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mirabito Stadium.

“They were up, and they just kept putting the bat on the ball and got it in play,” Hauck said. “We made some mistakes, and we can’t make those mistakes at this level.”

The only saving grace of the bottom half of the inning came when it ended, as umpires ruled that Legends left fielder Tyler Reese caught a looping line drive hit by Luke Picone. The call ended the inning and wiped out what would have been Ketcham’s seventh run.

“Watching that inning there, I was so proud of my guys, because it was ‘OK, we’re down by two, but we’re going to put up three,’ ” Lancaster coach Mark Dalfonso said. “But just a couple more timely hits, and maybe we could have opened it up that inning, and then we don’t’ have to worry so much about them coming back with three of their own. They (Ketcham) have a lot of talented hitters.”

Lancaster took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, as Reese brought in Hauck – who opened the game with a triple – on an error by Ketcham shortstop Owen Paino.

Ketcham, though, tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the third when Kevin Camacho’s single over leaping Lancaster shortstop Mike Schaefer drove in Riley Weatherwax. Then, Paino brought in Camacho with two outs on an error by the Legends, which gave Ketcham a 2-1 lead.

Ketcham made it 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth when Lancaster second baseman Calvin Kaminski fielded a ball hit by Weatherwax, and turned to throw, but lost his grip, which allowed Jason Due to score.

But in the bottom of the fifth, with Lancaster ahead 4-3, Paino scored from third to tie the game after Harrington was called for a balk. Due grounded into a fielder’s choice for the second out that drove in Connor Durkin, and Ryan Mealy’s single brought in Tyler Durkin for a 6-4 lead.

“To get here, it means everything,” Hauck said. “We weren’t expected to go this far, at all. No one expected this out of us. We were expected to not even win our division, but here we are. We grinded.

"We didn’t have the talent we had last year, but we made it here.”