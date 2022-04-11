Lancaster, Eden lead first softball coaches polls of new season

Here are the results of the first softball coaches poll of the spring season.
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
Rank – School – Points
1. Lancaster – 60 (6)
2. Clarence – 54
3. Orchard Park – 45
4. Niagara Wheatfield – 34
5. West Seneca East – 31
6. Niagara Falls – 25
7. Nardin – 22
8. Williamsville South – 16
9. Williamsville North – 11
10. Williamsville East – 10
Small schools
Rank – School – Points
1. Eden – 85 (5)
2. Lake Shore – 60
3. Fredonia – 58
4. St. Mary's – 54 (2)
5. Alden – 48 (1)
6. Depew – 43
7. Olean – 31 (1)
8. Chautauqua Lake – 30
9. Roy-Hart – 25
10. Westfield – 20
Others receiving votes: Akron, 18; Portville 17, Dunkirk 3.