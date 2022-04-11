 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lancaster, Eden lead first softball coaches polls of new season

  • Updated
Clarence Sacred Heart Softball

Clarence player Ella Zobel pitches to Sacred Heart during the first inning at Clarence high school on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the results of the first softball coaches poll of the spring season.

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools 

Rank – School – Points

1. Lancaster – 60 (6)

2. Clarence – 54

3. Orchard Park – 45

4. Niagara Wheatfield – 34

5. West Seneca East – 31

6. Niagara Falls – 25

7. Nardin – 22

8. Williamsville South – 16

9. Williamsville North – 11

10. Williamsville East – 10

Small schools 

Rank – School – Points 

1. Eden – 85 (5)

2. Lake Shore –  60

3. Fredonia – 58

4. St. Mary's – 54 (2)  

5. Alden – 48 (1) 

6. Depew – 43

7. Olean – 31 (1)

8. Chautauqua Lake – 30

9. Roy-Hart – 25

10. Westfield – 20

Others receiving votes: Akron, 18; Portville 17, Dunkirk 3.

0 comments

Tags

