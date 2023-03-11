Lancaster won the New York State Invitational rifle championships in the 30 shot standing air rifle and the three-position air rifle Saturday at Lancaster.

Lancaster totaled 1,132 with 48 centers in the 30 shot and 1,152 with 61 centers in the three-position. Section III’s Central Square was second in both disciplines, scoring 1.092-30 in 30 shot and 1,125-55 in three position.

The Legends also had individual state champions in four of the six disciplines. Miranda Leach scored 100 with 10 centers to win in prone and 98 with eight centers to win in offhand. Tyler DeKruger won in 30 shot standing (290-15) and 30 shot standing single target (100-8).

Leach was second in 30 shot standing (288-16) and second in three-position aggregate (293-21).

DeKruger added a second-place finish in kneeling (99-4) and third in offhand (96-5) and three-position aggregate (292-13).

Lancaster’s John Martzolf was third in 30 shot standing air (282-10) and fourth in three-position aggregate (289-17). Pioneer’s Cohen Lyons was fourth in 30 shot standing air (281-10).

Led by Lancaster, Section VI also won the 30 shot standing (1,693-64) and the three-position (1,723-85).

The field had six sections, 11 schools and 74 participants.