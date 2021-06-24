Lancaster does it again in Class A girls lacrosse

An overtime loss to rival Frontier on June 1 seemed to wake up the Lancaster girls lacrosse team.

The Legends finished off a late season drive with a 12-8 win over visiting Clarence to continue their dynasty in the sport. Lancaster has won every Section VI title in girls Class A lacrosse except two since 2005.

Twice Frontier broke the Lancaster spell with championships in 2011 and 2017. In all the other years, it has been Lancaster.

Congratulations Girls Varsity Lacrosse on their Sectional Championship over Clarence 12-8. Great team effort girls. Thank You Seniors! Very proud of you all. Good luck with your future endeavors. Go Legends! @LCSDSuper @LancVarGirlsLax @WNYAthletics @IcingTheFed @SectionVI pic.twitter.com/0R7xzE902w — Lancaster Athletics (@LancAthletics) June 24, 2021