Lancaster does it again in Class A girls lacrosse
An overtime loss to rival Frontier on June 1 seemed to wake up the Lancaster girls lacrosse team.

The Legends finished off a late season drive with a 12-8 win over visiting Clarence to continue their dynasty in the sport. Lancaster has won every Section VI title in girls Class A lacrosse except two since 2005.

Twice Frontier broke the Lancaster spell with championships in 2011 and 2017. In all the other years, it has been Lancaster.

The loss to Frontier was the only blemish on the Lancaster record in a 17-1 season. The Legends took a 6-3 lead into halftime and outscored the Red Devils 6-5 in the second half to wrap up the championship in a game that was moved from Friday to noon on Thursday.

Clarence (12-5), which lost to the Legends in the last Section VI playoffs held in 2019, received five goals and an assist from Natalie Myslineki. Abbie Ball, Katie Rice and Leighton Parlato had the other goals for the Red Devils.

