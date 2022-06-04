Lancaster, Depew softball move on to state semifinals

The Lancaster softball team used a five-run third inning to help beat Fairport, 6-0, in the Class AA Far West Regional on Saturday at Grand Island.

The inning turned what had been a tight game into a wide margin, considering Florida State commit Madi Balk was in the circle.

“It boosted our confidence and let us play a little bit freer than we were earlier,” Balk said. “That inning helped us get rid of the rest of our nerves.”

Balk did not allow a hit until the seventh inning when Millie Reed's pinch-hit single loaded the bases after a pair of walks. Balk then struck out the final batter to send the Legends to the state semifinals for the first time since 2003. She finished with 13 strikeouts.

Lancaster (18-2) began the scoring when shortstop Brooke Fraas drove in a run with a base hit in the second inning for a 1-0 lead.

Outfielder Kaitlin Romanowski was hit by a pitch to kick off Lancaster's offensive surge. She would eventually score on Balk's bunt for a 2-0 advantage.

With no outs and the bases loaded, Eleanor Park drove in Karly Schurkus and Fraas followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Rachel Stabler.

Annabella Cullinan drove in Francesca Morris, before a slow hit from Brennah Dewald allowed Sophia Khangi to score for a 6-0 lead.

Balk and the Lancaster defense did the rest.

The Legends will play Section IX's Monroe Woodbury at 9 a.m. Saturday at Moriches Sports Complex on Long Island in the state semifinal.

“All season long, we’ve talked about how the most important game of the season is the next one,” coach Kelly Ambrose said. “That’s what we’re focused on. Who knows what’s going to happen? We’re going to hope we put our best softball on the field, and we’ll let the chips fall where they may.”

Depew wins in Class B

One inning can make a world of difference – just ask Depew.

Four runs in the first inning pushed the Wildcats to a Class B Far West Regional victory over Wellsville.

Each of the first four players in the lineup – infielders Ella Pagano and Natalie Witt, shortstop Mia Vannelli and pitcher Jordan Kanick – scored.

Kanick's pitching and Depew’s defense kept Wellsville off the board from there.

Vanelli drove in Ellyse Rogowski for an insurance run in the sixth.

The Wildcats (18-5) have come a long way from the preseason, when Kanick said she wasn’t sure if they would even be able to field a team.

“We’d lost a lot of seniors last year, and after Covid, we didn’t have the biggest team coming back,” she said. “I was sitting in a room for our meeting and we had four girls there.

“Now, we have middle schoolers up there, eighth-graders all the way through seniors. We’re best friends and we’ve come together. We’re so tightly knit. We’re out there having fun and playing awesome.”

The Wildcats are heading back to the state tournament for the first time since back-to-back trips in 2016 and '17. They will face Section II's Ichabod Crane at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Long Island.

Williamsville South falls in Class A

Webster Schroeder beat Williamsville South, 13-1, after putting up six runs in the seventh inning of the Class A Far West Regional.

Senior Molly Broccolo allowed four hits and struck out five for Schroeder (20-5).

Gia Gangi, who struck out four for the Billies (15-7) in the circle, had a sacrifice fly in the first inning that produced Williamsville South’s lone run.

The Warriors led 4-1 after the first inning and added three more in the fifth.