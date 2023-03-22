Lancaster won its second consecutive Section VI Class AA championship, and ends its season at No. 1 in The Buffalo News' final girls basketball large schools rankings for the 2022-23 season.

The Legends (20-4) hold notable wins against Depew, Nichols and Hamburg.

Lancaster started 6-0 and then had a three-game losing streak, including two losses to teams out of the area before finishing 14-1. The Legends' season was ended in the Far West Regional by Webster Schroeder, which go to win the New York Public High School Athletic Association Class AA championship.

Nichols, the Monsignor Martin champions, ended Cardinal O'Hara's streak of nine consecutive league championships and were second in the rankings, two points behind Lancaster.

Lancaster received four of the six first-place votes, with Nichols receiving two.

The Vikings started 11-0, including wins against O'Hara and Williamsville South, and finished with a 21-5 overall record and reached the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association's Class AA championship game.

The No. 3 spot belongs to Hamburg (16-8), as the Bulldogs four-peated as sectional champions and defeated Williamsville South in the Class A crossover game to advance to the NYSPHSAA Class A playoffs for the first time since 2005. The Bulldogs' season ended in controversy after a third-quarter point was not added to the score in their Far West Regional game, which they lost in overtime.

Cardinal O'Hara is No. 4 after having finished No. 1 in the rankings for three consecutive years and six of the previous seven years.

The Lady Hawks (13-12) won the Class A relegation game and advanced to the NYSCHSAA Class A championship game.

Williamsville South (21-2) had been No. 1 in the rankings since mid-February, but dropped to No. 5 in the final poll. The Billies won another Class A2 title and had a 19-game winning streak led by Illinois signee Gretchen Dolan, among the top scorers in the state.

Among small schools, Class B sectional champion Depew narrowly edged Class C state finalist Randolph for the top spot and went wire-to-wire at No. 1. The Wildcats received five of the seven first-place votes and were two points ahead of the Cardinals, who received two first-place votes.

The Wildcats (23-3) advanced to the Far West Regional for the first time in school history, losing to eventual NYSPHSAA Class B champions Waterloo and were on a 14-game winning streak during the regular season.

Randolph (21-5) advanced to the NYSPHSAA Class C state final for the third time in school history. The Cardinals finished the season at 21-5 after starting 0-3.

Class B1 finalist Lewiston-Porter (18-5) was third, followed by Class B2 winner Southwestern (17-6) and Class D champion Panama (20-5).

Large schools

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 1. Lancaster (4) AA 20-4 58 2 2. Nichols (2) MM 21-5 56 3 3. Hamburg A1 16-8 45 5 4. Cardinal O'Hara MM 13-12 42 4 5. Williamsville South A2 21-2 39 1 6. Sweet Home A1 13-10 25 7 7. St. Mary's MM 15-12 24 6 8. Clarence AA 13-9 22 8 9. Sacred Heart MM 14-12 13 9 10. Starpoint A2 15-8 5 N/R Others Jamestown AA 15-6 1 10

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Andrew Murak (Sweet Home coach), Anthony Ottomano (St. Mary's coach).

Small schools

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 1. Depew (5) B1 23-3 67 1 2. Randolph (2) C 21-5 65 3 3. Lewiston-Porter B1 18-5 55 2 4. Southwestern B2 17-6 45 6 5. Panama D 20-5 44 4 6. Wilson C 19-4 35 8 7. Eden B2 19-4 24 5 8. Sherman D 16-7 21 10 9. Iroquois B1 12-11 14 9 10. Portville C 17-3 11 7 Others East Aurora B1 16-7 4 N/R

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Inga Welty (Portville coach), Brian Baker (Wilson coach).