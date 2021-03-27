Lancaster captures its first Section VI boys hockey championship

This year was better than legendary. It was historic.
Joshua Ruffner stopped 35 of 36 shots and was named Most Valuable Player as Lancaster beat Williamsville North 3-1 to claim its first Section VI Large Schools title Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter.
"We just came in, did what we needed to do and played our best the entire game and never gave up," Ruffner said. "It paid off in the end."
Large schools runners-up four years ago, Lancaster has seen its path to glory blocked by strong programs such as Williamsville North and Niagara-Wheatfield. That made this a moment to savor. Toppling the defending Large School champions made it even better.
"It's a huge moment for this school," Legends coach John Bak said. "We've had a lot of very good hockey teams. Very good young men that have come through this program, but we've always fallen a little bit short. So to be able to finally accomplish that end goal of winning the section in a year with so much craziness with Covid and pauses and not even knowing if you were going to have a season. To be able to actually go out there and cap it off this way is outstanding.
"Huge moment for the school and I'm just really happy for those boys in that locker room."
"Seize the moment" was Bak's pregame message as he told his players to look at the full scope of what it took to reach this day and to not let the opportunity to go out a champion slip through their fingers.
"Two months ago, we didn't know if we'd even have a season, and we got real lucky to have one," Bak said. "To be able to be playing in this game is really just an extra bonus. Let's not lose the opportunity. We're here. Let's go take advantage of it and play our best game of the season and that's what they did. They played an outstanding game."
Given the possibility of the season being stopped by Covid-19 concerns, Lancaster was thrilled to make it to the end and to finish on top.
"It's a great feeling to go from maybe not having a season to winning the whole thing," Ruffner said.
The action was fast paced. Both teams moved the puck well and created scoring chances, showing why they deserved to be the last two teams standing.
Goals by Reed Lasker and David Blachowski staked the Legends to a 2-0 lead.
Mac Ward cut the lead in half when he scored two minutes after Blachowski's second period tally.
Carson Schlager had his name in the MVP mix as he notched two assists and netted the insurance goal with just more than 10 minutes remaining in regulation.
"He's a kid that works so hard every practice, every game," Bak said. "As skilled and talented as he is, for him to put the type of practice time that he puts in, its really outstanding. To see him have that kind of success in this big of a game is really deserving."
The Spartans claimed the Section VI Large Schools title last season, but the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the state championship tournament scheduled for Harborcenter. That left them with a sense of unfinished business that lingers, making this loss even harder to digest.
Spartans head coach Bob Rosen said the ups and downs of the past 12 months were a series of life lessons that strengthened the character of his players as people as they move forward in their adult lives.
"I said to them it's a very important lesson to learn that at 17," he said. "You learn the words of wisdom and how precious time is ... We hoped we passed along more to them than just winning."