Lancaster captures its first Section VI boys hockey championship

This year was better than legendary. It was historic.

Joshua Ruffner stopped 35 of 36 shots and was named Most Valuable Player as Lancaster beat Williamsville North 3-1 to claim its first Section VI Large Schools title Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter.

"We just came in, did what we needed to do and played our best the entire game and never gave up," Ruffner said. "It paid off in the end."

Large schools runners-up four years ago, Lancaster has seen its path to glory blocked by strong programs such as Williamsville North and Niagara-Wheatfield. That made this a moment to savor. Toppling the defending Large School champions made it even better.

"It's a huge moment for this school," Legends coach John Bak said. "We've had a lot of very good hockey teams. Very good young men that have come through this program, but we've always fallen a little bit short. So to be able to finally accomplish that end goal of winning the section in a year with so much craziness with Covid and pauses and not even knowing if you were going to have a season. To be able to actually go out there and cap it off this way is outstanding.

"Huge moment for the school and I'm just really happy for those boys in that locker room."