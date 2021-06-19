Lancaster boys, Clarence girls cap off season with Section VI Class AA track championships

Only in the last two weeks did the Lancaster boys track and field team realize it had a shot at winning the Section VI Class AA championship.

The Legends knew they’d need contributions from everyone, even from an inexperienced group of competitors in the field events, in order to earn the crown at their home track.

The Clarence girls, meanwhile, knew they would need a top-to-bottom effort to contend for a sectional title, even knowing it probably would not win an event.

Those shortcomings in no way deterred the Legends and the Red Devils in the sectional championship meet Saturday at Lancaster.

Lancaster won the Class AA boys title with 88 points, ahead of Orchard Park (79), Lockport (66) and Clarence (65). The Legends got a first-place finish from Channing Francis in the high jump, while Nick Molnar was second in the long jump behind Orchard Park's Kegan Mancabelli. Lancaster's Jacob Elias was second in the shot put behind Williamsville North's Brendan Funke. Francis, Molnar and Elias combined for 26 points in the three events, which helped create a the gap in the scoring between Lancaster and the Quakers.

