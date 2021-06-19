Lancaster boys, Clarence girls cap off season with Section VI Class AA championships

Only in the last two weeks did the Lancaster boys track and field team realize it had a shot at winning the Section VI Class AA championship.
The Legends knew they’d need contributions from everyone, even from an inexperienced group of competitors in the field events, in order to earn the crown at their home track.
The Clarence girls, meanwhile, knew they would need a top-to-bottom effort to contend for a sectional title, even knowing it probably would not win any event.
Those shortcomings in no way deterred the Legends and the Red Devils in the sectional championship meet Saturday at Lancaster.
Lancaster won the Class AA boys title with 90 points, ahead of Orchard Park (76), Clarence (66) and Lockport (66). The Legends got first-place finishes from Channing Francis in the high jump and Nick Molnar in the long jump. Jacob Elias was second in the shot put behind Williamsville North's Brendan Funke. Francis, Molnar and Elias combined for 28 points in the three events, which helped create a wider gap in the scoring between Lancaster and the Quakers.
“We had a lot less people than we normally would, and we had a lot more people running, doing things they normally wouldn’t,” said Lancaster’s Zack Winnicki, who won the boys 3,200 in 10 minutes, 14.74 seconds. “We had so many strong field-event people in 2019 and 2020 and we weren’t sure if we would recover from that, but we had so many young people step up to the plate, and they succeeded. Even with such limited time, in such a shortened season, they were able to get their marks up to where they needed to be, in order to win.”
Clarence won the girls championship with 86 points, ahead of Frontier (77), Orchard Park (59) and Lockport (55). The Red Devils won the sectional championship without finishing first in any event.
Clarence coach Justin Weldon said his team knew it needed points in almost every event in order to be competitive in the girls meet.
“They’re tough and they fight. We have a lot of new girls on the team, and they’ve come through this season, whether it’s in a relay or in a field event, or jumping into a new event," Weldon said. "They’re always super helpful, doing whatever they can. We’ve always tried to say that we go for the team points, the team places and do what we can. This goes to show you that you don’t have to be in first every time, but getting the depth that we need, the seconds, thirds and fourths, in a meet like this, those extra places and points matter even more.”
The Red Devils had six second-place finishes – each worth eight points – and had multiple top-six finishers in five events, including the 400 hurdles, in which Payton Payne finished second, Katie Cappellucci finished fourth and Liz Scherer finished sixth.
Section VI staged a season-ending event this year for team competition by class for the first time since the 1970s.
“We knew that every point was going to matter,” said Clarence’s Camryn Cwiklinski, who was third in the 800 and helped Clarence finish second in the 1,600 relay. “The last race (the 1,600 relay), there wasn’t a lot of pressure, but the adrenaline helped you start off and just race.”
Maggie Danzer, Cwiklinski’s teammate, knew every place and every point was going to count for the Red Devils. After she competed in the 1,500- and 3,000-meter runs, she did some quick math.
“We have so many kids in each event,” said Danzer, who finished fourth in the 3,000 and earned four points in the event for Clarence. “In the 3,000, the winner (Lockport's Sydney Nowicki) got 10 points, but then me and Charlotte (Costich, who finished third) got 10 points. It evened out.”
The Lancaster boys outdid themselves by winning the sectional championships after losing many of their top competitors from the last two seasons to graduation. The Legends weren’t initially sure what they were returning to after the 2020 outdoor track season was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We didn’t really expect to be in this position,” said Brandon Paryz, who teamed with Winnicki, Jacob Raichel and Thomas Reid to help the Legends win the 3,200 relay (8:40.86). “Once we were running the dual meets, we started beating everyone. We realized we can actually do this, we can actually win the whole sectional meet.
“Today was definitely hard. We knew we had enough people to win and knew we could win. We did good in events we weren’t supposed to do well in, and we did what we had to do in the events we were going to be competitive in.”
West Seneca West’s James Cycon was the only multiple-event winner in the boys championships. Cycon won the 110 hurdles (15.85) and the triple jump (41-3).
In the girls championships, Lockport’s Nowicki, who will run cross country and track at Syracuse, won the 3,000-meter run (10:47.84) and the 1,500 (4:46.99). Lancaster’s Natalia Surdej won the shot put (40 feet) and the discus (112 feet, 5 inches). Surdej will compete in the throwing events at the University of Connecticut next season.
Frontier’s Gwyneth Goldowski won the 200 (25.48) and the 400 (58.87), and Williamsville North’s Sarah Nyaanga won the 100 hurdles (15.72) and the long jump (17-2).
Clarence’s Alexis Deni, who ran a leg of the 400 relay, knew that not only every point and every place mattered for her team to win, but helped cap off a school year that had been turned upside down by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Winning this makes the end of the season really good,” Deni said as her teammates posed for photos with the Section VI championship plaque. “We had such a bad year, and ending it on high note makes it so much better. Covid restrictions are being lifted, and that’s making it much better, too.”