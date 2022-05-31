Lancaster beats Orchard Park 3-1 to win Section VI Class AA softball title

For the first time in four years, the Lancaster Legends have claimed the Section VI Class AA softball championship, defeating Orchard Park 3-1 in 11 innings at Depew High School on Tuesday.

“I’m just so proud of them,” Lancaster coach Kelly Ambrose said. “I’m just so happy for them, they worked so hard all season long. They’ve done everything the right way. They’ve had great sportsmanship, they’ve been great to each other, and they’re such a great and close team.

“To play a game like that against another great team like Orchard Park, just full of pride for them and so happy for them and so happy they’ll have this memory for the rest of their life.”

The Legends got their momentum going in the top of the 11th inning on sophomore Karly Schurkus’ bunt. Lancaster needed to rally, and instead of swinging for something big, Schurkus took a chance and started small.

“I knew what I had to do,” she said. “My first missed bunt, I saw the first baseman creeping up, so I knew I had to get it by her. As soon as I saw her creeping up, I pushed it a little further past her and knew I had to sprint to first.”

Schurkus' bunt was thrown away, allowing her to reach first safely. She stole second and scored on Madi Balk's single to center. Balk eventually came around to score on Eleanor Park's double, giving Lancaster a 3-1 lead.

“We really held our composure, we kept it together,” Schurkus said.

In the bottom of the 11th, Balk retired Orchard Park in order to finish off the victory.

Both teams had their ups and downs and found themselves in predicaments their pitchers needed to work out of. Lancaster pulled out of a pivotal jam in the eighth inning.

Orchard Park was chanting the lyrics to “Pump It Up,” by Endor, along with “We want it.” The Quakers started strong by putting two runners on base, but Lancaster buckled down and Balk escaped the jam by striking out two and inducing a fly out to end the inning.

Balk, a Florida State commit, allowed just two hits and struck out 13 on the day. She entered the game with 259 strikeouts in 121.1 innings.

“I trusted myself to get out of it,” Balk said. “It was just actually cool to trust myself and be able to do that. I knew my defense had my back. Whatever I threw, I knew they were going to help me out.”

Getting out of trouble, persevering through extra innings and eliminating reigning sectional champion Clarence made the journey to the Class AA title much more special for Lancaster.

“It’s awesome,” Balk said. “I know last year, coming in second, it was definitely heartbreaking. We definitely fought really hard for it this year. Moving on to regional and states is going to be so much fun with this team. We’re all super close.”

Madalyn Covelli scattered five hits and struck out seven for Orchard Park.

Lancaster will play Fairport of Section V on Saturday at Grand Island at 5 p.m.

